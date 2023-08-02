Shirley Patrica Maxwell

January 5, 1949 – August 2, 2023

In loving memory ~

At 18:20 on August 2, 2023, the love of my life and the light of my life – my dear, darling Shirley Maxwell – left this earth peacefully and content with her life well lived. The hole in my heart will never mend but I will fill it every day with the wonderful moments & memories we have had together over the last 37 years with our family and friends all over the world and wherever we lived.

Born January 5, 1949, in Hawk Junction,she spent her childhood in Sault Ste Marie. Shirley arrived in Fort McMurray in 1977 as a single mother with a small child & without knowing a single person. She supported herself and made many friends over the 27 years she worked for GCOS & then Suncor Energy Inc as an Inventory Control Specialist & Buyer. She was well-liked, respected and sought out for her skill & diligence. She achieved a life goal by getting married before she turned 50 and she has enjoyed a wonderful retirement with good health, lots of travel & cruises all over the world, enjoying Calgary, homes & family & friends wintering in La Quinta, CA and summers in Sylvan Lake, AB – her favourite places to enjoy a laugh, a conversation and a glass of Pinot Grigio. She completed many dozens of 2500+ piece puzzles but would never do the same one twice; she played Candy Crush (to level 5586) & Scrabble daily; and she was the family genealogist with 7413 people researched for our family tree.

Shirley died 78 days after being diagnosed with Stage IV Terminal lung cancer on May 17 this year. She was a lifelong smoker until she quit on the spot last October. She fought her short battle with this terrible disease with pride, dignity, grace and humour. She was grateful to have been visited by all her family members during this time.

Shirley is survived by her husband of almost 25 years Gregory Bruce Lindsay; her stepchildren Gerri Strecker (Rob), Geoffrey Lindsay (Ashley), daughter Riahha Labine Maxwell; eight grandchildren Heather, Steffen, Katrina, Gavin, Ella, Lauren, Beckett & Tate; six great grandchildren Tatianna, Hunter, Aunna, Maverick, Ryder, & Beckett; her siblings Jacki Maxwell, Marilyn Delparte (Art) and James Maxwell (Terri) and many cousins, nieces and

nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Roy Maxwell (Kathy), her mother Margaret Maxwell (nee Smith) and father Joseph Maxwell.

Thank you to the many people who supported her during this ordeal including the Doctors & nurses at Red Deer Regional Hospital & Cancer Centre, Sylvan Family Health Centre, Sylvan Home Care & Palliative Care Team who are exceptional, caring people working in a broken AHS system. Thank you as well to her many friends who gave their time, food, flowers, badly needed equipment, love, friendship and support during her journey. At her request, there will not be a funeral or memorial service but friends are invited to get together and share a glass, a story, a moment to reflect on her life as well as your own. If you want to make a donation in lieu of flowers we would suggest Sylvan Lake Home Care

Our love for her will last

forever and ever.Obituary