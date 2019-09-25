It is with sad hearts the family announces the passing of Tony Matejka at the Red Deer Regional Hospital , after a lengthy battle with cancer. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his wife Joe-Anne and daughters Christine, Tiffany and Victoria. Tony is survived by his mother Yvonne, brother Steve(Terisa), and sisters Louise Schultz(Todd) and Nancy Jeffery(Steve), his mother in law, Mildred Knispel, and numerous niece’s and nephews. A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at the Sylvan Lake Community Center, Saturday September 28, at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital, Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Assoc.