A return to ‘true blue’

Political landscape changing

In what can only be described as a conservative wave driven by ideological policies, the political map of Canada is beginning to turn blue – conservative blue.

Voters in Ontario came to the solemn realization that the burdensome taxation implemented by the Wynne Liberal government was not making life better for them and it did not make their businesses more competitive. Voters in Ontario found it harder to support their families, particularly after the Liberals’ disastrous green energy policies, which have lead to record-high electricity costs for consumers and businesses.

Lead by Doug Ford, the citizens of Ontario chose a new conservative government to guide them out of the financial calamity that the Ontario Liberal party had led them into. The Ontario Progressive Conservative party came from Opposition status to majority government, with the Liberals losing their official party status with just seven of 124 electoral seats.

Being a true-blue conservative isn’t something you achieve by simply declaring to be one. Conservatism is a set of principles that advocates for free enterprise; driven by innovative incentives that rely on individuals acting on opportunities, as opposed to top-down government-driven subsidized development.

True conservatism creates an even economic playing field that caters to no sole business or individual; instead, it creates equal opportunities for people willing to work hard and accept the risk and rewards of investing in a capitalist economy.

The importance of creating an economic environment that is predictable and stable for prospective investors is being played out before our very eyes. The type of government involvement that recently took place with the Trans Mountain Pipeline has sent a message to private investors, that their investment may not necessarily be protected. Kinder Morgan was prepared to build the pipeline using private investment, however, despite having followed all of the regulatory conditions and licensing, the federal government failed to act in their favour as they should have.

A return to a true-blue conservative economic environment would allow investors to have peace of mind when investing their capital in a Canadian jurisdiction. The disregard being shown for investors and the law of the land by the B.C. NDP government is nothing short of reckless to our economy.

An important basic element of freedom sought by true-Blue conservatives includes the entrenchment and protection of definitive property rights. Without property rights a true capitalist economy cannot exist; because it is deeply rooted in the ability of individuals’ having an inalienable right to use their property to create their own wealth – free from the encumbrances of government.

As true-blue conservatives, we must work towards less government involvement, which would allow markets to grow naturally based on the simple premise of supply and demand. We must also work towards less government control over our day-to-day lives and a return to the freedom from government that attracted so many people to Alberta in the first place.

With the support of conservative Albertans we can once again return to a true-blue Alberta.

