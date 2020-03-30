CALKINS/DREESHEN: Legislated MP pay raises

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates salary and allowance increases for MPs and senators

On April 1, 2020, Members of Parliament will receive a legislated pay raise. Blaine Calkins, MP for Red Deer – Lacombe and MP Earl Dreeshen, MP for Red Deer – Mountain View will be donating the net amount of this raise to local charities in their respective ridings.

“This is a legislated pay raise that, given the current state of affairs in our country, is not only untimely but frankly, it’s in poor taste,” said Calkins. “Conservative MPs raised this issue to the Liberal government and thus far no legislation has been brought forward to address it. As individual MPs, we can’t stop the legislated pay raise from happening; however, we can decide what to do with it,”

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates salary and allowance increases for MPs and senators each calendar year. Any attempt to stop the 2020 raise would require legislation to be introduced by the government and that’s not going to happen before the increase is scheduled to take effect next week.

“MP Calkins and I are pleased to support our community for the next year with contributions to local charities,” said Dreeshen. We recognize that many people are losing their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and this is placing increased pressure on our local non-profits charitable organizations and we want to help by making this donation.”

-Submitted by MP Calkins and MP Dreeshen

