CHEF DEZ ON COOKING – Chicken Chow Mein

Almost everyone loves good Chinese take-out food, so in my most recent cookbook, Cooking Around the World with Chef Dez, I included a whole chapter on this. In that chapter you will learn how to make all your favourites at home, including this most popular recipe for Chicken Chow Mein. Happy Cooking!

Chicken Chow Mein – Makes approximately 6 portions

Featured in the cookbook Cooking Around the World with Chef Dez

“If you don’t have a wok, a large pan will work just fine. The chow mein noodles are often called “Steamed Chow Mein Noodles” and they are usually found in the deli section (refrigerated) of your major grocery store.”

454g (1 pound) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Salt & pepper

454g (1 pound) fresh chow mein noodles

3 tablespoons grape seed oil, or peanut oil

3 cups shredded green cabbage

2 small carrots, cut into matchstick shapes

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small onion, sliced thin

4 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 cup chicken broth

3 tablespoons soy sauce*

3 tablespoons oyster sauce*

4 teaspoons white sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil*

1 bunch green onions, sliced into 1-inch lengths

Soy sauce to season, if desired

Slice the chicken thighs into thin strips. Dust lightly with salt & pepper and set aside.

Boil the chow mein noodles for 3 minutes (or check package directions). Let drain in colander while preparing the remaining steps.

Heat a wok over medium-high to high heat. Add 1 tbsp oil and then approximately one third of the chicken. Cook through until slightly browned. Remove from wok and repeat two more times with remaining oil and chicken.

Put all the cooked chicken back into the hot wok. Add the cabbage, carrots, garlic, and onion. Sauté for 2 or 3 minutes.

Stir in the drained noodles.

Dissolve the cornstarch in the chicken broth and combine with the 3 tablespoons soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Stir this sauce mixture into your chow mein along with the green onions. Keep tossing until thoroughly coated and warmed through.

Season with soy sauce to taste, if desired.

*Soy sauce, oyster sauce and sesame oil can all be found down the Asian/Import food aisle of your major grocery store.