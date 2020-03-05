Roth: I want to be a superhero

I have always wanted to be a superhero. Going back to the days of watching shows like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “X-Men” and re-runs of the 1966 version of “Batman.”

Even as a young child I knew that was never going to happen. The responsibility alone is intimating, very intimidating.

One thing I noticed from a very young age was that a lot of superheroes, and those who are closely connected to them, are journalists.

April O’Neil from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Vicki Vale from “Batman,” Iris West-Allen from “The Flash,” Lois Lane and Clark Kent from “Superman,” Peter Parker from “Spider-Man” are all just a few journalists from comic books.

No, I did not become a journalist because of comic books, but I think it is fair to say comic books and superheroes had a profound impact on my life.

With the rise of the superhero genre on the big screen, many people have come around to my way of thinking: I want to be a superhero.

However, I think a lot of people want the superhero physique. After six weeks of a new gym regime I can say it takes a lot of work and dedication, as well as hours upon hours in the gym with a personal trainer.

When I started the six week fitness challenge at Best Body Fitness, I didn’t go in with the goal to look like a super hero at the end. In all honestly all I was hoping for was new habits as I work toward a healthier life.

Now six weeks have finished, and I did lose some weight – no it wasn’t some crazy unobtainable and unhealthy amount. I lost about 5 pounds, roughly one pound of fat each week, and I’m pretty happy about that.

But, I also learned how to make healthier choices when it comes to my meals. I’ve started eating a lot more vegetables and those choices have even bled over and has started to make positive changes in the lives of those closest to me.

I’m not perfect, I had some ice cream and chocolate and I ate out a few times during the challenge. I did find that I was doing that less, and the amount of chocolate I would eat was significantly less than usual.

Part of the challenge included daily motivational videos. One of the last ones from the challenge was about finding others who have made big health changes and find inspiration and motivation from them.

It hit home, because that was something I had already been doing, though I hadn’t actively thought of it.

Superheroes have played a massive part in my life, and today I find great inspiration in them.

Captain Marvel, formally known as Ms Marvel, has been my favourite superhero for a very long time. When she finally came to the big screen, I swear I could have cried tears of absolute joy.

Brie Larson plays the character of Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, in the movies. Her training was rigorous and intense. Famously, she was videoed pushing a car up a hill as a part of her training.

I watched an interview of her trainer Jason Walsh, and he said when they started she couldn’t do a push up. By the time she went to film she was not only able to a push up, but she did them weighted with heavy chains.

Hearing that, made me think anything is possible with the right amount of determination and perseverance.

Do I want to be Captain Marvel, saving the universe from extraterrestrial threats? No.

But, I can be strong like her, and be inspired by her will, her drive, and her determination.

The challenge at Best Body has given me a lot, and is the beginning of my journey. Because of the tools I have been given, I can become my version of a superhero.