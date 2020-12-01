Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen (Alberta government photo)

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake to receive $5,000,000 in Municipal Operating Support Transfer funding

MLA Devin Dreeshen breaks down the funding communities will receive from MOST

Dear Friends and Neighbours,

As we rang in 2020, most of us were looking forward to a recovering economy and new job prospects. We heard rumblings about a strange, new virus but as it was half a world away, few of us paid it much attention. By March, the reality of a global pandemic came into sharp focus and we were all faced with reconsidering how to go about our everyday lives.

Confronted with a rise in case numbers and increased pressure on the health care system in our province, Alberta’s government made the prudent decision to protect lives and livelihoods. The opposition and their leftist supporters were literally screaming at us to shut the province down. As there was little evidence to support that such a measure would be effective in controlling the spread of COVID, we chose to allow businesses to stay open in an effort to protect them from further losses and save jobs. I’m also pleased to announce that small and medium businesses can reapply for relaunch grants; even if they already received one earlier this year.

The economic impacts of the triple black swan event of a global COVID pandemic, a crash in energy prices, and a worldwide recession are still being felt today. All levels of government readjusted their budgets to address the immediate needs of Canadians while also planning for the medium-term and long-term effects of this health crisis.

While our primary focus is on protecting the health and well-being of Albertans it is incumbent upon government to also focus on ensuring our municipalities can continue to deliver programs and services to their citizens. I am happy to announce that Innisfail-Sylvan Lake will receive over $5,000,000 in Municipal Operating Support Transfer (MOST) funding. This funding is in partnership with the federal government and will nicely compliment over $700,000 in provincial Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding our area received earlier this fall. A breakdown for each municipality is as follows:

  • Innisfail has received $799,579 from MOST and $65,372 from MSI.
  • Red Deer County has received $1,983,702 from MOST and $231,458 from MSI.
  • Sylvan Lake received $1,505,253 from MOST and $113,586 from MSI
  • The Summer Villages at Sylvan Lake have been allotted a combined $85,312 in MOST and $39,433 from MSI.
  • Bowden received $130,561 from MOST and $79,541 from MSI
  • Elnora received $35,175 from MOST and $44,543 from MSI
  • Delburne received $95,323 from MOST and $61,645 from MSI
  • Penhold was allotted $365,786 from MOST and $118,551 from MSI.

In total, Innisfail-Sylvan Lake municipalities can use $5,754,820 to cover costs associated with COVID-19 and related revenue losses as well as fund important infrastructure projects.

Counties, towns and villages are spending their MOST funds on PPE and enhanced cleaning and supplies to ensure that they are following public health requirements. For example, the public library and the Igloo in Bowden will continue to be safe places for the public to visit and enjoy. Some areas, such as Red Deer County, are using part of this funding to ensure that Alberta’s most vulnerable populations have what they need. Municipalities will also be able to continue paying their staff and other operational bills. Supporting municipalities is crucial to our province’s commitment to decreasing the tax burden on its hard-working men and women.

As Alberta navigates its way through this pandemic, I am constantly impressed with the perseverance, innovation, and resilience shown throughout our province. This, along with our government’s commitment to attracting new investment that will spur economic growth and create more local job opportunities, will help Alberta to get back on track.

-Devin Dreeshen, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen (Alberta government photo)
Innisfail-Sylvan Lake to receive $5,000,000 in Municipal Operating Support Transfer funding

MLA Devin Dreeshen breaks down the funding communities will receive from MOST

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed eight additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon including one in central zone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
New record: Red Deer at 236 active COVID cases

One more death in central zone reported

(Photo Courtesy of Fortis Alberta)
New FortisAlberta instillation in Sylvan means more reliability and shorter power interruption times

FortisAlberta recently installed a Distribution Automation system in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment. Photo Courtesy of Google Maps
Sylvan Lake RCMP address three key areas of resident concern

RCMP were notified of these main areas of concern through an online Town Hall

Alberta had 1,571 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta’s central zone now has 1,101 active COVID-19 cases

Provincial death toll has risen by nine

Idyllic winter scenes are part of the atmosphere of the holiday season, and are depicted in many seasonal movies. How much do you know about holiday movies? Put your knowledge to the test. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

The festive season is a time for relaxing and enjoying some seasonal favourites

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

A scene from last year’s Light the Night fundraiser at the Stettler Town and Country Museum. This year’s rendition is on a drive-through basis only, but it still promises to be a not-to-be-missed seasonal highlight. (Independent file photo)
Stettler Town and Country Museum hosts ‘Light the Night’

This year’s rendition is drive-through only, but will still prove to be a dazzling display

(Black Press File Photo)
Rimbey woman gathering Christmas gifts for seniors at Valleyview Manor

Margaret Tanasiuk says she doesn’t want anyone to feel forgotten on Christmas morning

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Executive Director and Co-Founder of Rock Soup Craig Haavalsen is sleeping in a tent outside Rock Soup’s location until the Go Fund Me for Rock Soup raises $10,000. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Putting normalcy into asking for help: New non-profit sets up in Wetaskiwin

Rock Soup non-profit is a new secular Food Bank putting down roots in Wetaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin Composite High School. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools prepare for transition back to online learning

Grades 7-12 will are mandated to transfer to online learning starting Nov. 30, 2020.

Most Read