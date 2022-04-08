Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Looking back at my first six months with Sylvan Lake News

Starting a new job at Sylvan Lake News wasn’t quite as terrifying as jumping out of a plane, but it has been fairly exhilarating.

I joined the organization in November 2021 and was welcomed by a whirlwind of assignments for my first election coverage, wider job responsibilities, and tighter deadlines. Relocating to a distant province I had only previously read about was the icing on the cake.

While I’ve discovered that approaching deadlines can feel a bit like the ground rushing up to meet me all too quickly, with diligence and practice, I manage to always pull the shoot in time.

Prior to moving to Alberta, I was told this is where the “real Canadians” would be.

Before I could even realize it, the hospitable nature of locals and the welcoming environment at work had won me over as an official Albertan. The next thing I knew, I was covering rodeo events, exploring the Rockies, and enjoying “pleasant” afternoons at -20 degrees Celsius.

Being born and brought up in a land where we would tuck ourselves in at five degrees, it sure was quite a move.

I am a curious individual. After long periods of fascination and interest around a range of professions from a race car driver to an astronaut, I found my place in journalism.

I often remind myself to live life to the fullest by welcoming adventures such as sky diving, scuba diving and the EdgeWalk, among others.

Upon completing high school in India, I hopped on an 18-hour flight to Ontario to pursue my passion for the news media.

After four long years of some of the finest days of my life, I got a break writing for a community newspaper in northwestern Ontario. Following a year of honing my journalistic skills, I moved to Sylvan Lake to take up the role of multimedia editor.

Watching myself grow professionally and personally each day in this field is a feeling I wouldn’t swap for anything in the world.

While my parents allege I was rather naive as a child, living life independently turned my world around. It made me realize the importance of citizen input, especially around political and developmental decisions.

Having lived in over eight cities, I noticed my constant fascination with the lives and stories of people from all walks of life. From a person living on the streets to a politician and community leader, I believe everyone has a unique and interesting story to tell.

Being a single-person newsroom makes community input and support especially valuable. While I am always on my toes to ensure a consistent flow of pertinent community information, news tips and suggestions from the readers are the best kinds of encouragement.

Given the increasing distrust in media in recent years, I strive to affirm a sense of community through my work and offer an open forum for ideas and information. I endeavour to serve as a mirror and voice of the people I reside alongside.

You can reach me at editor@sylvanlakenews.com.

Previous story
CHEF DEZ ON COOKING – Rice is Nice, but Quinoa is Better

Just Posted

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Looking back at my first six months with Sylvan Lake News

The Alberta government is stepping up efforts to trap and kill wild boar. (Photo from the Government of Alberta)
Unconfirmed wild boar sighting in Red Deer County

(File photo by Advocate staff)
UPDATE: RCMP arrest suspect in alleged attempted murder

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending