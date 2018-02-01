MacIntyre: Curling is so Canadian

Since confederation, Canadians have been curling. From frozen ponds to indoor rinks, through the world wars and into the 21st century, curling has become a part of our nation’s heritage. With events such as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Brier, and the upcoming Olympic Games, there is no shortage of entertainment. With the magnitude of curling rinks and leagues in our constituency, there is always a place to play.

In rural Alberta, one of the things you can count on is seeing a curling rink. Children often ask why these hockey arenas look so funny and why they never get to play there, only to find out the answers when they get a little older.

As a youngster myself, I could never be patient enough to watch a game that proceeded as fast as drying paint and often wished they would throw the rocks harder. I clearly had not grasped the concept of strategy quite yet, and was more interested in hearing the roar of the granite stones than the outcome of the match.

Seeing inside the curling rink for the first time, I realized the thrill of this game of strategy. And now I admire how the once medieval Scottish game translated into an internationally renowned sport, and part of the Canadian legacy.

Last fall I had the privilege of being part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and improved curling rink in Delburne – modern, bright and quite amazing! The NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake provides a state-of-the-art venue for the game and brings people from all over the greater community to have fun. Innisfail plays host to many teams and invites both farmers and farmerettes to healthy competitions. This wonderful sport is a great way to be active and social no matter the age. To sweeten the pot, our local curling rinks have some of the best concessions in the province.

I wish the best of luck to all athletes participating in the upcoming bonspiels and to those who wish to either begin or reclaim the sport of curling. Don’t forget to cheer on our Canadians in PyeongChang either, go Canada go!

Don MacIntyre

MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

403-887-9575

Innisfail.sylvanlake@assembly.ab.ca

#2 160 Hewlett Park Landing Sylvan Lake, ABT4S 2J3