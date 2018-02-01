MacIntyre: Curling is so Canadian

Member of Legislative Assembly Don MacIntyre’s column

Since confederation, Canadians have been curling. From frozen ponds to indoor rinks, through the world wars and into the 21st century, curling has become a part of our nation’s heritage. With events such as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Brier, and the upcoming Olympic Games, there is no shortage of entertainment. With the magnitude of curling rinks and leagues in our constituency, there is always a place to play.

In rural Alberta, one of the things you can count on is seeing a curling rink. Children often ask why these hockey arenas look so funny and why they never get to play there, only to find out the answers when they get a little older.

As a youngster myself, I could never be patient enough to watch a game that proceeded as fast as drying paint and often wished they would throw the rocks harder. I clearly had not grasped the concept of strategy quite yet, and was more interested in hearing the roar of the granite stones than the outcome of the match.

Seeing inside the curling rink for the first time, I realized the thrill of this game of strategy. And now I admire how the once medieval Scottish game translated into an internationally renowned sport, and part of the Canadian legacy.

Last fall I had the privilege of being part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and improved curling rink in Delburne – modern, bright and quite amazing! The NexSource Centre in Sylvan Lake provides a state-of-the-art venue for the game and brings people from all over the greater community to have fun. Innisfail plays host to many teams and invites both farmers and farmerettes to healthy competitions. This wonderful sport is a great way to be active and social no matter the age. To sweeten the pot, our local curling rinks have some of the best concessions in the province.

I wish the best of luck to all athletes participating in the upcoming bonspiels and to those who wish to either begin or reclaim the sport of curling. Don’t forget to cheer on our Canadians in PyeongChang either, go Canada go!

Don MacIntyre

MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

403-887-9575

Innisfail.sylvanlake@assembly.ab.ca

#2 160 Hewlett Park Landing Sylvan Lake, ABT4S 2J3

Previous story
Nicks: Use your words

Just Posted

Fox Run celebrates literacy with s’mores

For Literacy Day students enjoyed camp themed games and activities

RDC receives grant to provide coding education for kids ages 6-15

$70,000 grant will go towards summer camps and workshops

Photo: Sea cadets celebrate 100 years

The 198 Yukon Cadets received pins commemorating the beginning of the program in 1918

Editorial: Wetlands are disappearing fast

Urgent action is required

Canadian anthem to become gender neutral

A bill to make the anthem gender neutral passed in Senate Jan. 31, but is not yet law

WATCH: All styles of hip hop move his world

DJ Sabatoge shows samples of the styles of dance he loves

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Alberta, B.C. resident charged with serious child pornography crimes

Jonathon Bruenig, 34, has links to Northwest Territories, northern British Columbia, and Australia

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested

A girl has been arrested after a school shooting in L.A. Thursday morning

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research: report

A woman dies of heart disease every 20 minutes in Canada

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Most Read

  • MacIntyre: Curling is so Canadian

    Member of Legislative Assembly Don MacIntyre’s column