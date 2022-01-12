Mayor Hanson looks back at 2021 in Sylvan Lake

I hope that 2022 is a year that brings connection.

The current circumstances have been tough on everyone, but I hope in 2022 we can come together during both events and at informal gathering spaces such as playgrounds, park spaces, the pumpkin trail, or just a great day at the lake.

I am so proud to be a Sylvan Laker and excited for another great year of celebrations, together.

Despite the circumstances, I am pleased at how many events we were able to host for families to connect with neighbors and enjoy Sylvan Lake.

Residents and visitors alike were able to enjoy our lake over the summer, we ate pie and enjoyed entertainment at the Flannel and Feast festival, and we connected over campfires at the winter village throughout December.

The inaugural season for the Sylvan Lake Gulls is something that was so special for our community. This was the first time many of our residents were able to enjoy Pogadl Park. While the park as a whole will be some time away from completion, Gulls Field at Pogadl Park was open, and it was really fun to watch some outstanding baseball while we cheered on our hometown team.

The unveiling of the indigenous mural at the lake along with the candlelight vigil for healing held in Lions Park was something that was really impactful to us. I value that we are making the space to hear stories and acknowledging the need for reconciliation in our community and across the country.

The Santa Claus parade was also one that will go down in history for me, personally. We have never seen an attendance quite so large. It was so wonderful to gather and celebrate the holiday season together.

This year I am looking forward to the opening of the Sylvan Lake Spray Park! This project has been underway for ten years, and it will be wonderful to see the hard work of the fundraising committee come to life when this new facility opens in 2022.

– Megan Hanson, Mayor of Sylvan Lake

