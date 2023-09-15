My experience working at Sylvan Lake News

I am still learning and working hard to do my best

It is hard to believe how much time flies, and that it has already been six months since I started working at Sylvan Lake News as a full-time reporter.

Prior, to working and living here in Sylvan Lake I was originally from a small town in central Alberta called Castor. Which, if you don’t know, is a very small town of under 1,000 people where everybody pretty much knows everybody else.

What inspired me to come and work in Sylvan was because of a summer student internship I did with the paper while attending Holland College.

The student internship I did with Black Press Media was my first experience working for a professional news company and I wrote stories not only about Sylvan but about other places including Rimbey, Lacombe, Eckville, Stettler and Castor.

However, when I got the opportunity to visit and work in the Sylvan office, I absolutely fell in love with it. So, when I finished school and a full-time job opportunity came up, I applied and have now been working for the paper since March.

Over this period of time, working and living in Sylvan full-time, I have learned so much about the community and the people who reside here.

Of course, I am still learning and therefore do make mistakes. However, when this happens I try to make sure to keep my head high and look ahead, because, after all, as one of my favourite quotes from Anne of Green Gables says, “Tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet.”

I do always try to do my best and I really hope that it shines through in the work I have done so far and the pieces to come.

From students and athletes to business owners and town councillors, I have talked to a wide range of individuals who live and work in the community of Sylvan Lake. To talk with them and be able to share their stories has been an amazing honour and privilege to have.

As a 23-year-old recent College grad being in the position I am with this opportunity is incredible, and not one that is afforded to many. To date, I have written over 200 stories for the Sylvan Lake News and I’m super excited to continue my journey with the paper and the community.

