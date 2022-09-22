OPINION: It’s the most wonderful time of the year

While I love the magic of the holidays and the invigorating energy that comes with the first grasp of spring, there is one season that I love most of all: Autumn.

There is a special something about Autumn that makes it my favourite time of year.

I’ve always been a fan of the first week of school feeling, even now a few years after graduating university the first week of September brings a wave of both fall nostalgia and excitement. I loved the feeling of picking out my new notebooks for the year, setting aside the perfect back to school outfit and reuniting with friends again.

At university I would wait in the impossibly long Starbucks line on the first day back to treat myself with a pumpkin spice latte before sitting in the campus quad outside drinking in the autumn air which was usually warm enough by the afternoon that I had to take off my new sweater or scarf and sit on it like a picnic blanket rather than wear it as the sun scattered down.

Okay, okay, you’ve caught me — I definitely still treat myself to pumpkin spice lattes when the season rolls around. Just know that no matter what fuss is made about them, pumpkin spice is one of the superior flavour groups (I mean pumpkin pie, come on!) and I will gladly die on this hill.

Even out of school I get that cozy transitional feeling when the temperature begins to drop and fall makes its reappearance. I love coming home from work and driving past the countryside of gold, burnt orange and red. There is nothing better than the feeling of sitting outside on the deck wrapped in a light blanket because it is slightly too cold without it and reading a book with a cup of tea or coffee.

I love that autumn makes me feel like I’m in a constant state of wandering through a story book.

Autumn is not only cozy but incredibly fun! It is the best time of year for some of the best activities including corn mazes, movie marathons and haunted houses. ‘Spooky season’ is a time of excitement, where it is fun to be terrified together.

There is nothing quite like running on an adrenaline high scared out of your mind with friends through a haunted house and having to nurse a hoarse voice the next day from screaming too much or enjoying getting dressed up and having themed cocktails before going out dancing with all the other ghouls and goblins.

Halloween is one of my favourite holidays and I think the energy of fall only feeds into it more. I also think fall comes at the perfect time of the year, because only the magic of autumn make me stop mourning the loss of summer heat and beach days.

So move over summer, my fall boots are on and I’m all in on the autumn energy.