OPINION: Trudeau’s carbon tax has arrived

MP Blaine Calkins takes on Prime Minister Trudeau’s carbon tax

Blaine Calkins

MP Red Deer-Lacombe

The massive carbon tax that came into force on Jan. 1 is just the first step in a long Liberal journey of punishing Canadians for the cost of the energy we all use — and need — just to live in Canada.

Canadians know that energy is at the root of everything we have in our lives, meaning the Liberal carbon tax will now increase the cost of everything we have, everywhere we go, everything we eat, and everything we do.

The fact is, most Canadians don’t have the ability to not heat their homes or not drive their vehicles to work or the grocery store, especially in the frigid winter months we are accustomed to. But Justin Trudeau wants you to do exactly that – and he’s going to make you pay if you don’t.

We are already seeing the effects: Gas prices are going up, business are raising prices, laying off employees, or closing up shop, foreign investment is down and the costs of manufacturing, transportation, and more have all increased.

But this is just the beginning.

Even as more Canadians struggle to make ends meet, this carbon tax will increase even further should Justin Trudeau be re-elected. The massive carbon tax is starting at $20 a ton, and going up to $50 in three years – but plans are in place to increase it to $300 a tonne before too long.

This carbon tax has only ever been about taking money from Canadians to pay for out-of-control government spending: it does nothing to help the environment, and the large emitters are exempted from the taxes that families, farms, and small businesses are all being forced to pay.

Canadians need a government that understands the realities of ordinary families – a government that will create jobs, keep their hard-earned money in their pockets, and protect and conserve our environment. That’s why Canada’s Conservatives have been fighting the Liberal carbon tax every step of the way, and have pledged to put an end to it should we form government in 2019.

Please contact my constituency office if you have any questions or concerns on any federally related matters, postage free, at: 201-5025 Parkwood Road, Blackfalds, AB T0M 0J0; tel: 587-621-0020; toll free: 1-800-665-0865 or visit my web site: www.blainecalkinsmp.ca or on twitter at www.twitter.com/blainecalkinsmp

