PODCAST: The Expert discusses local hockey with Advocate Sports Reporter Byron Hackett

Episode 2 features a talk on Red Deer Rebels, the AAA Lacombe Generals, the Eckville Eagles and more

The second Episode of The Expert focuses on local hockey in central Alberta.

Red Deer Advocate sports reporter Byron Hackett brings in unique insight in local hockey issues, including the Red Deer Rebels, the AAA Lacombe Generals, the Eckville Eagles, sports officiating, the World Juniors the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames.

This is the second episode of The Expert, a podcast produced by Black Press Media Prairie Division, which focusses on discussions about the the world around us from a central Alberta perspective.

The intent is to not only illuminate vibrant regional voices, but also provide a wide array of perspectives on news, sports, politics, entertainment and social justice.

Next week will feature a discussion with social media expert and owner of JO(E) Social Media Joe Whitbread ont he future of social media.

Thank you for listening. Please subscribe to The Expert on Soundcloud.

-Vaughan

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Burman University political professor to discuss the federal election

PODCAST: The Expert discusses local hockey with Advocate Sports Reporter Byron Hackett

Episode 2 features a talk on Red Deer Rebels, the AAA Lacombe Generals, the Eckville Eagles and more

