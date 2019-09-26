PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Burman University political professor to discuss the federal election

Marc Froese and host Todd Vaughan discuss a variety of Canadian election issues

This is the first episode of the The Expert, a podcast produced by Black Press Media and the Lacombe Express which focuses are discussing the world around us with local central Albertan experts.

The intent of this podcast is to not only illuminate vibrant voices in the region, but also to provide listeners with a wide array of perspectives on news, sports, politics, entertainment, social justice and may other topics.

The first episode of The Expert is a discussion with Burman University Professor Marc Froese who is an instructor in politicial science and international law. Froese recently published his book Sovereign Rules and the Politics of International Economic law.

Take a listen to the first episode of The Expert and subscribe to our channel on Soundcloud to stay up to date with upcoming issues.

Next week, The Expert will bring in the Red Deer Advocate’s Sports Reporter Byron Hackett for a discussion about the upcoming NHL hockey season.

-Vaughan

