POLL: Will the photos/video of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup impact your decision at the polls?

Over the past 24 hours old photos and a video have surfaced of Justin Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup.
Will these instances have an affect onyour deicsion at the polls in October?
Let us know in the poll below.
Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first
Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface
Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign
Trudeau says he also wore makeup while performing a version of a Harry Belafonte song