Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Fredericton, New Brunswick on Thursday August 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

POLL: Will the photos/video of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup impact your decision at the polls?

Take part in our online poll to share your thoughts on current events and news items

Over the past 24 hours old photos and a video have surfaced of Justin Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup.

Will these instances have an affect onyour deicsion at the polls in October?

Let us know in the poll below.


