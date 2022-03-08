Shadow Riders 4H Club looks back at winter activities

A long beautiful fall proved to be the best beginning for the Shadow Riders 4H 2021-2022 season. With 18 members, we were off to a great start with a bunch of new members and many of the seasoned riders testing up.

The holiday season started with a collection of Christmas hampers, filled with all the fixings for an amazing holiday meal, all for four deserving families in our local area. We also collected toques, mittens, scarves and socks, as well as personal hygiene products to donate to the Mustard Seed, in hopes of helping those less fortunate than ourselves.

The snow added so much fun to our social calendars. While we were delayed once because of the cold, as a club, we got to enjoy a sleigh ride through the woods, a campfire with hot dogs and hot chocolate and a really great time as old and new members (and our parents) got to know each other. In February, we also got to enjoy all that Sylvan Lake has to offer, by skating under the lights and exploring the snow maze.

Spring is coming and the group got together March 6 to start riding again. Spring has so much to offer, as the grass gets greener, the sun turns warmer and our horses shake the cold from their winter coat and stretch their legs again.

To register or for further information send a request to join the Shadow Riders 4H Club Facebook group.