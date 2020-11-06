Summer Villages of Sylvan Lake a combined $85,312 grant

Summer Villages of Birchcliff, Half Moon Bay, Jarvis Bay and Norglenwold all benefit from the grant

Dear Friends and Neighbours,

2020 did not go according to anyone’s plan. Family, business and government budgets alike were turned upside down with unexpected costs and less money to go around.

To aid local municipalities, I’m happy to announce a combined $85,312 grant to the Summer Villages of Sylvan Lake under the new Municipal Operating Support Transfer (MOST) funding. In partnership with the federal government, MOST will help these Villages offset their unexpected costs and revenue losses due to the pandemic; including ensuring public facilities remain safe places to enjoy.

Earlier this year a combined total of $39,433 in Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding was also transferred from Alberta’s government to the Summer Villages of Birchcliff, Half Moon Bay, Jarvis Bay and Norglenwold. This is especially important as municipalities across the province grapple with tough budget decisions.

Alberta’s government will be responsible with tax-payer dollars – it’s what we were elected to do. We also need to ensure that hard-working men and women aren’t burdened with higher taxes. We’re also trying to kick-start our economy by attracting new investments that will create local job opportunities.

Together, the province and municipalities can help us get through these tough economic times and spur economic growth to get Alberta back on track.

-Devin Dreeshen, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry