Whibbs: Exciting opportunities bring bittersweet goodbyes

I am sure a lot of students would disagree with me, but I couldn’t wait for September to arrive.

August was rough for me and things just kept going wrong until eventually it was more comical than chaotic.

To list just a few examples, I burnt my arm on the lid of my barbecue, had a freckle removed for biopsy and then had that hole promptly become infected.

That was all within the very first week.

So, needless to say, as the days of August approached the end and the cooler weather started to creep in I was just hoping the turn of the calendar page brought better days, but luckily for me I didn’t even have to wait that long.

In the final days of what had become the longest month of my life I received a phone call that changed everything.

The call came baring a new job opportunity, one that has me returning to my broadcast roots I laid during university.

The rest of the day was excitement-fuelled and full of congratulations from friends and family who were on the other end of my all-caps texts, but it was soon muted by the logistics of an out-of-province move.

I always say that good things happen to me only when they are slightly inconvenient and this scenario is no different.

Taking the job, which I have been working toward since applying to Carleton University in Grade 12, meant postponing my trip to visit a friend in Vancouver for the second time this year and moving out of the apartment I have lived in for less than four months.

Due to COVID-19 Air Canada is fairly easy to get a credit with to be used later and my lease has an option for me to pay to break it, but they were both just added bullet points on my list of errands.

This past weekend I took the long road trip to Yorkton, Sask. with my fingers crossed the entire way that I could find a place to live and I did.

Slowly as I check things off my list I can feel the weight lifting off my shoulders, but as it does the feeling of bittersweet is taking its place.

During my time here at the Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo I have been able to stay close to home and make amazing friends, one being the great editor I’ve had the privilege to work alongside with here.

As excited as I am for this next chapter, and as excited as they are for me, it is always hard to say goodbye. In this case it is extra hard as I have to say farewell to my friends as well as the communities who welcomed me with open arms.

I have moved a dozen times in my life and it never seems to get any easier, but at least I’ll be able to pop in when I’m back visiting my family in Red Deer and technology will allow me to harass my friends here from afar.

I am coming to terms with having to make my final rounds to my friends and colleagues in the next few days, but none of those will compare to when I have to give my dog his goodbye hug.