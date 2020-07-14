WHIBBS: Looking for: Puppy in need of forever home

‘I probably don’t need a puppy, but I am always willing to open my door to one in need’

This past weekend I showed up at my parents’ house earlier than expected, as per usual, and they were talking about puppies.

Not our almost-10-year-old German shepherd who still thinks he is a puppy, actual puppies.

During the week a colleague of may dad had rescued three puppies who were abandoned in a ditch while travelling along the highway and was now looking for a good homes for the precious little babies.

Two of the three were taken in immediately leaving a little black pup with white back paws looking for its forever home.

I had no intentions of getting a dog of my own until I received this information, but it was suddenly extremely dire that I be this sweet little puppy’s home. Unfortunately for me he was claimed minutes before I reached out, but now I can’t stop thinking about what life would be like if I had added a four-legged roommate to my apartment.

It’s been days and I still find myself daydreaming about cute names, searching the Internet for adoptable dogs and envisioning how I could re-arrange my furniture to make space for a dog bed.

Up until Saturday I had not even considered getting a dog for myself and I’m not too sure exactly what is causing the urgency I feel.

It can’t just be the remains of the glimmer of new puppy excitement, right?

Is this need I feel for a puppy because I’m living entirely on my own for the first time and the idea of a puppy promises a cuddle buddy and park partner?

Could it be the result of my approaching 25th birthday and quarter-life crisis?

I’d bet money that it’s a combination of the two.

What I miss most about being at home is having Blitz around for snuggles whenever I need them. Dogs have such a calming and soothing presence and I miss having it around after a long day.

Even with a new puppy around, Blitzen would probably still be my favourite stress reliever. He’s such a character and his old man wisdom always knows when you need a kiss or to play a game of tug.

The idea of a puppy watching “The Office” reruns with me on the couch is one I will likely entertain for a few weeks, but in a more logistical and less spontaneous way.

At the end of the day I probably don’t need a puppy, but I am always willing to open my door to one in need of a loving home because I have plenty of love to spare.