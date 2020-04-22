File Photo.

WHIBBS: Revisiting an old love to pass the time

Using a previously read series and encouragement to re-spark a love of reading

Growing up I always loved to read.

I would get a new book and stay up all night turning the pages until I made it through from cover to cover.

This love is one of the reasons I decided to go into journalism, but as I navigated my way through university the required reading and piles of essays dulled the shine of recreational reads.

Over the past couple of years I have been trying to get back into the hobby I once loved without much luck. I have managed to read some books, but they took anywhere from a month to a year to get through.

With my excess of time at home I have decided to pick back up a Young Adult novel series I never finished in the hopes the easy read would help me get back into the rhythm.

Admittedly, it is working.

Sitting out in the backyard, first with a blanket and then sunscreen, I have been able to power my way through the first two books.

As I read my way through the familiar, but largely forgotten, story I remember why I loved to read. The feeling of getting swept up in a world outside of our own and experiencing them with nothing but the imagination is a truly special feeling.

But, I can’t take all the credit for my return to my lost, but beloved hobby.

My friends have also found their way back to recreational reading and we use the group chat to spread words of encouragement when one of us opts to read instead of binging whatever new trashy reality show Netflix has to offer.

Virtual cheers and congratulations are exchanged and my friend Melissa has even shared an encouraging “reading is cool again” during our latest discussion about our abnormal book club.

Even though we haven’t been able to completely step away from endless hours of cringe-worthy shows or taken the time to master a new skill, we’re still proud of ourselves.

There has been pressure online saying that we should all be using the time at home productively, whether that’s learning a new language, starting a side hustle or mastering the art of home workouts.

I have done none of those things, and honestly, I have no intention to, but I do feel kind of guilty about it.

“I should really find a way to use my time better” I think to myself on the weekends as I log into Animal Crossing for the third time that day, but then I never do.

Everyone has different levels of free time even in this crazy situation, and each of us are taking in this situation differently.

If I want to use the time to build a stellar park on my virtual island and re-read a novel series, I will. If someone else wants to use the time to build puzzles and bake banana bread, they should.

A productive way to spend our time should really just be whatever it takes to keep us happy, whatever that may be.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Veteran Profile: Mel Barr

Mel Barr, Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps (RCAMC)

City of Red Deer down to one active case, a decrease of two

Province provides daily update

U of A plesiosaur named after chief medical officer, former Sylvan Laker

“Dr. Deeno Hinshaw” as voted by the students for the naming rights of the 30-foot-long plesiosaur

Town of Sylvan Lake asks visitors to stay home, for now

All visitors and cottagers are asked to stay at their primary residence until the pandemic is over

Town of Sylvan Lake checks in with local businesses with new survey

Business Resilience Survey will help the Town create an economic recovery plan following COVID-19

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Rogers reports smaller Q1 profit in wake of pandemic, no 2020 forecast available

Strong balance sheet helps to navigate the crisis

Telus Health Babylon app under investigation

Ponoka physician reminds residents BRMC is still responding to health needs

Advocates worry pandemic’s ‘perfect storm’ puts more kids at risk for abuse

Evidence of the stress on kids is seen by the higher demand for services from Kids Help Phone

Trudeau promises $9B aid package for students amid COVID-19

Benefit can increase to $1,750 for people with disabilities or who care for others

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Feds expected to unveil more emergency aid for students, young Canadians

Helping those who have fallen through the cracks

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

The national curve is bending but has yet to flatten

Having all MPs at virtual Parliament next week beyond current capacity: Clerk

Having all MPs at virtual Parliament next week beyond current capacity: Clerk

Most Read