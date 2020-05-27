WHIBBS: Taking steps to become an adultier adult

“We are all on different paths as we try to navigate our way through life”

In true millennial form I moved back in with my parents as a 23-year-old fresh out of university.

I had a job lined up, but told them I didn’t want to pay rent to be able to save money and put a dent in my crushing student loan debt.

For the past year and a half I have been paying off my loan with higher payments than physically possible than if I were paying rent, but I also could have been paying more.

This is where the second millennial trope comes into play.

Since handing in my final university assignment in April 2018 I have been to Europe twice, Alaska and Disneyland, as well as back to Ontario to visit friends.

If I was living on my own like the adult I technically am I probably, maybe, could have afforded one of those trips.

My parents, amazingly, have always been happy (so they say) to provide me with what they call the “life essentials” leaving me more room to have great experiences like snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef.

But recently I have decided to take a new adulting step and get my own place.

Starting June 1 I officially pay my own rent and do my own grocery shopping.

Sometimes those groceries might come from my parent’s pantry and not a store, but that’s besides the point.

The point is despite my parents still helping by subsidizing my living a little bit I am still taking on responsibility.

Yes, there will still be times when I need an even adultier adult, but at least I’ll be doing my own laundry and washing my own dishes.

Moving back home was never an idea I shied away from as I had several friends who did the same as they either worked on getting a masters degree or struggled to find a place in the workforce.

I also had other friends who took a literal leap across the pond to start their lives overseas and ones who moved in with significant others.

Between generational gaps we all grew up in a different climate making life milestones differ as time goes on, but even within our generations we all take different paths.

Some of us find the perfect career right out of the gate, while others pivot and end up in something totally unexpected. Some start growing their families at a young age, while others may choose to never have children.

I believe that everything happens for a reason and even though I know how cheesy it sounds all the moments in your life will get you to exactly where you’re supposed to be one way or another.

If a decision or a move feels right, do it. Don’t look around to see what other people your age are doing.

We are all on different paths as we try to navigate our way through life and sometimes it can be hard to tell if the one we’re on is right.

In my opinion, if you’re happy I’d say you’re on the right one.