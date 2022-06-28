DAY 2: Central Alberta athletes fare well on second day of Ponoka Stampede

Team ropers Shane Hanchey from Sulphur, LA and Beau Cooper from Stettler had a time of 7.1. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Blake Link from Maple Creek, Sask., scored 70.00 in the novice bareback event June 28. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Tana Millard from Eckville rounds the first barrel. She had a time of 17.7. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Debbie Knudsen from Strathmore, Alta. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Ponoka’s Shayna Weir would have had a time of 17.63, but unfortunately knocked down a barrel. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Coy Robbins of Camrose posted an 84.25 ride. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Dakota Buttar from Eatonia, Sask., was bucked off. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Taylor-Jane Gardner from Ponoka had a time of 17.97. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Coleman Watt from Battleford, Sask. was bucked off WMS 43 Im A Winner. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Jake Finlay from Goodwell, OK, posted an 84.75-point ride on WMS 06 War Horse. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Colt Smith from Aldersyde, Alta., scored 78.75 in the saddle bronc event. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Sawyer Eirikson from Okotoks, Alta., is bucked off. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Ropers Jeremy Buhler and Rhen Richard got their calf in 5.5 seconds. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Local team roping duo Ryan Motes and Levi Simpson from Ponoka finished in 5.6 seconds. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Walter Galloway from Ponoka and Rhett Haveroen from Edgerton, Alta., had a no time. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Ponoka and central Alberta athletes had a good showing on Day 2 of the Ponoka Stampede Tuesday, June 28.

In tie down roping, Kash Bonnett of Ponoka is fourth on the leader board and Beau Cooper of Stettler is second. Cooper also competed in the team roping and had a time of 7.1 with partner Shane Hanchey from Sulphur.

In the team roping, Ryan Motes and Levi Simpson from Ponoka finished in 5.6 seconds. It was announced over the loudspeaker that Simpson is the proud father of a new baby girl named Emma after spending the night at the Ponoka Hospital. It seems the lack of sleep didn’t slow him down.

Unfortunately, Walter Galloway from Ponoka and Rhett Haveroen from Edgerton, Alta., had a no time.

In the barrel racing, Taylor-Jane Gardner from Ponoka had a time of 17.97.

Ponoka’s Shayna Weir would have had a time of 17.63, but unfortunately knocked down a barrel.

Tana Millard from Eckville had a time of 17.7, which was good enough to put her in fourth place on the leader board. Above her in third is Stacey Ruzicka frim Bluffton, who was fractions of a second faster with a time of 17.640.

Layton Green of Meeting Creek, Alta., is first in saddle bronc, with an 88-point performance.

In the bull riding, Coy Robbins of Camrose was the first to have a qualified ride in this year’s Ponoka Stampede, posting a 84.25 ride. Coming in to the Stampede, Robbins was third in the Canadian standings.

He is now third on the leader board.

For full results, see ponostampederesults.com.

Ponoka Stampede