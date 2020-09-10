Multi-cause protestors rally in Ponoka

Cody Fredrickson of Edmonton protests every weekend at the Alberta Legislature Building. Photos by Emily Jaycox Joe Landsman, right, held a sign that read “All Canadian Lives Matter.” Photo by Emily Jaycox

A group of about a dozen protesters gathered in front of the No Frills in Ponoka on Sept. 10, hoisting signs for a variety of causes and grievances — with the pandemic, government and other social issues.

Signs ran the gamut from protesting pedophilia to masks, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Many of the signs had a website, unifythepeople.ca. Some also showed support for police officers.

Joe Landsman and his daughter Tatianna were the only two people from Ponoka participating in the rally. Landsman says there wasn’t anyone else local willing to join, partially due to fear of retaliation from other groups.

Although the Landsmans belong to the Yellow Vest movement, they weren’t representing that group at this rally.

Landsman says the other participants, who came from Edmonton and Red Deer, are just ‘patriots’ trying to get the word out about their causes.

Cody Fredrickson, of Edmonton, was the most local person at the rally, using a megaphone to speak to passing drivers.

Fredrickson says he doesn’t affiliate himself with any particular group, but he protests at the Alberta Legislature Building every weekend.

He says life for many people has become increasingly difficult since the coronavirus shut downs began — even just to get groceries — and suicides are on the rise.

He also claims many pedophiles and violent offenders have been released in Edmonton due to the Emergency Health Act.

“It’s a total power grab,” he said.

