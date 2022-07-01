Night 3 of chuckwagon action at the Ponoka Stampede

Night three of All Pro Canadian Chuckwagons and World Professional Chuckwagons at the Ponoka Stampede. (Photos by Janaia Hutzal/For Black Press News Media) June 30 was Kids Day at the Ponoka Stampede. (Janaia Hutzal/For Black Press News Media)

Night 3 – June 30

Weather and racetrack conditions were much improved as Night 3 of the Ponoka Stampede was run in front of a capacity crowd. When times were tabulated, Chanse Vigen won top money after posting a penalty free run of 1:16.73. It’s the second day money run in three days for Vigen who won first place on opening night.

Coming off barrel number 3 in the 7th heat, Vigen – driving the Busted Ladies Lingerie outfit – placed first on the night by a large 92 one-hundredths of a second over Kurt Bensmiller who placed second also running in heat number 7. Jordie Fike placed third, Kris Molle was fourth, with former Ponoka Stampede Champion Kirk Sutherland filling out the top five on the day.

With just one run to go to try and make the top eight, two-time Ponoka Stampede Champion Kurt Bensmiller moved into first place overall in the aggregate standings with a three-run total of 3:55.36. That puts him just 7 one-hundredths of a second ahead of Jordie Fike who continues to hold onto second place overall. Chanse Vigen moved up into third, with Obrey Motowylo and Troy Flad not far behind. Mitch Sutherland, Chance Thomspon and Kelly Morin’s outfit, which is being driven by Doug Irvine, fill out the top 8, with Ross Knight and Rae Croteau Jr. just on the outside looking in.

The top 8 in the aggregate after Friday night’s run will go into the semi-final round on Saturday night in heats 7 and 9. The top 4 times from the semi-final round on June 30 will go into the Tommy Dorchester Sudden Death Championship final heat where the winner will take home the 2022 Ponoka Stampede Championship.

– Submitted by World Pro Chuckwagons/Belly Melville

READ MORE: Night 1 of chucks at Ponoka Stampede

Night 2 – June 29

It was a cool rainy Wednesday night as night two of the Ponoka Stampede was run on a heavy racetrack. Despite some slower times, it was an entertaining night of chuckwagon races at one of the sports premiere events. When the night wrapped up, reigning World Champion Chuckwagon Driver Obrey Motowylo capped off with the fast run after posting a 1:20.00.

Coming off barrel number 1 in the 9th heat, Motowylo – driving the Co-operators outfit – placed first on the night by 41 one-hundredths of a second over Rae Croteau Jr.. Ross Knight placed third, Jordie Fike was fourth, while Troy Flad and Darcy Flad split fifth and sixth on the night.

Troy Flad took over first place in the overall aggregate standings with a two-run total of 2:36.85. That puts him 54 one-hundredths of a second ahead of Jordie Fike, with Ross Knight, Kurt Bensmiller and Obrey Motowylo in close pursuit. Kelly Morin’s outfit, which is being driven by Doug Irvine, Rae Croteau Jr. and Chance Thomson complete the top 8, with Chanse Vigen and Kirk Sutherland just on the outside looking in.

The top 8 in the aggregate after Friday night’s run will go into the semi-final round on Saturday night in heats 7 and 9. The top 4 times from the semi-final round on June 30 will go into the Tommy Dorchester Sudden Death Championship final heat where the winner will take home the 2022 Ponoka Stampede Championship.

– Submitted by World Pro Chuckwagons/Belly Melville

More Ponoka Stampede coverage

Check out our page on Ponoka News for daily coverage of rodeo action and all you need to know about concerts, entertainment and attractions.

Ponoka Stampede