PHOTOS: Day 1 — Ponoka Stampede opening night

(Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
(Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)(Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
(Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Dylan Knapp from Thorsby, Alta. posted an 11.3 in the tie down roping June 27. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)Dylan Knapp from Thorsby, Alta. posted an 11.3 in the tie down roping June 27. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
(Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Walker Guthrie from Ponoka was on his steer fast but he ultimately got a no time. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)Walker Guthrie from Ponoka was on his steer fast but he ultimately got a no time. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Logan Spady from Alliance, Alta., fought hard but ultimately came away with a no time in the steer wrestling. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)Logan Spady from Alliance, Alta., fought hard but ultimately came away with a no time in the steer wrestling. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Stetson Jorgensen from Blackfoot, ID, posted an 8.2 in the steer wrestling. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)Stetson Jorgensen from Blackfoot, ID, posted an 8.2 in the steer wrestling. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

The 86th annual Ponoka Stampede opened with an evening pro rodeo performance on June 27.

Ponoka’s Jackson Braitwaite took the lead with partner Derek Hadland in the team roping with a time of 6.2 on opening night.

Danny Vandenameele is in the lead in bareback after posting an 85.75. Ben Andersen from Eckville wasn’t as lucky and was bucked off.

Joseph King from Verden, Man., came out in top spot in the steer wrestling with a TON2 of 11.8.

Shad Mayfield is leading in the tie down roping with a TON2 of 17.9.

Chase Skocdopole from Big Valley had some tough luck with a no time in the tow down roping.

For full results, see ponostampederesults.com.

Ponoka Stampede

