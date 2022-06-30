PHOTOS: DAY 4 — Kids Day at Ponoka Stampede

Kerry Manes from Maple Creek, Sask., finished her run in 17.91 seconds. (Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Saddle broncer Alex Mearns from Durong, Australia was bucked off ‘The Ritz.” (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Crash Cooper entertains the crowd. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Wild Rose Cowgirls Trick Riders wow the crowd June 30. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Justine Elliott from Lacombe rounds the first barrel. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Ponoka Stampede’s three Princesses for a Day winners. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Thursday, June 30 was Kids Day at the Ponoka Stampede and the stands were packed with fans young and old.

After the fourth pro rodeo performance, here’s what the leader board looks like:

Ty Taypotat from Nanton, Alta. is first in the bareback, followed by a quarter of a point by Rocker Steiner from Weatherford, Texas.

Bayleigh Choate tops the barrel racing chart with a time of 17.27.

In the bull riding, Lonnie West from Cadogan, Alta, posted an 88-point ride, putting him in first place. Jared Parsonage from Maple Creek, Sask. and Dawson Shannon are tied for second with 86.50.

Layton Green of Meeting Creek is still dominating the saddle bronc event, but is holding on to the top spot by only a quarter of a point with Logan Hay from Wildwood Alta. right on his heels.

Provost, Alta. cowboy Scott Guenthner is in the lead in the steer wrestling and Kyle Lucas of Carstairs in topping the tie down roping.

In team roping, Levi Schmidt from Barrhead, Alta. and Kyle Wanchuck from Sherwood Park are in first. Logan Spady from Alliance, Alta. and Kash Bonnett from Ponoka are holding out in third.

