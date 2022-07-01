PHOTOS: DAY 5 of the Ponoka Stampede

This cowboy refused to give up until he had his steer on the ground, even after he had timed out. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Casey Lawes of Provost, Alta. pinned his steer in 4.2 seconds. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) (Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) In an unconventional move, women’s ranch bronc rider Caitlin langhofer regained her seat but was given a miss out. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News) Morgan Grant of Didsbury, Alta. has a time of 14.0 in the steer wrestling. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

There were some great moments during the afternoon pro rodeo performance on Day 4 of the Ponoka Stampede, July 1.

The cowgirls of the women’s ranch bronc riding continued to prove they’re as tough as nails. A few took some hard falls but they dusted themselves off and got right back up.

A huge crowd-pleaser was when Caitlin Langhofer of Lethbridge was essentially bucked off but managed to regain her seat and finish the eight-second ride upright on her horse. Unfortunately the judges ruled it a miss out.

The ladies are battling for a spot to compete on the Canadian team at the Trail to Cheyenne Ladies Ranch Bronc Tour.

In the bareback event, Tanner Aus from New London, MN, has edged out Ty Taypotat by one point to take the lead.

Bayleight Choate continues to top the leader board in barrels with her unbeaten time of 17.27.

Lonnie West remains in first in the bull riding as does Scott Guenthner of Provost, Alta., in the steer wrestling.

Logan Kautz of Ponoka’s steer got away from him and he received a no time.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: DAY 4 — Kids Day at Ponoka Stampede

In the Saddle bronc, Dawson Hay from Wildwood, Alta. crept up to first place, posting a 89.25-point performance July 1, bumping Layton Green from Meeting Creek, Alta., down to second, but not far behind.

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, who was the saddle bronc champion at the 2019 Ponoka Stampede, is now is fourth after an 87.75-point ride on Day 4.

Kyle Lucas is in first place in the tie down roping and Levi Schmidt and Kyle Wanchuck are in first place in the team roping.

