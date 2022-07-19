PHOTOS: Knights, maidens and youth enjoy Bashaw Medieval Faire

The pinnacle of the Bashaw Medieval Faire was the jousting, judging by the cheers from the crowd July 17. (Photos by Emily Jaycox/Bashaw Star) Mark Marshall, left and Kas Doovis allowed vistor’s to the Viking Village to heft their assortment of weapons and learn a bit about their history. The artisan’s market had everything from apothecaries to leathering working, mead to wood chopping with a sword, jewellery and armour. Rhya Norman, 4, gets her face painted by Shannon Silvermoon July 17. Richard Jaburek, a knight with the Red Stags of Red Deer, took on the challenge of two fierce princess warriors at once. A knight from Sons of Fenrir spars with a challenger.

The Bashaw Medieval Faire and Artisan Market was put on by LegendWorks Events.

The two-day event July 16 to 17 included armoured combat reenactment, tales told by a bard, a Viking Village, pillory photos and more. Over 40 vendors took part in the artisan market.

The Sons of Fenrir and the Red Stags of Red Deer provided faire goers with the chance to try their sword fighting skillds against experienced knights.

The jousting was performed by the Society of Tilt and Lance Cavalry International (STALC Intl.)