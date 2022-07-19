PHOTOS: Knights, maidens and youth enjoy Bashaw Medieval Faire

The Bashaw Medieval Faire and Artisan Market was put on by LegendWorks Events.
The two-day event July 16 to 17 included armoured combat reenactment, tales told by a bard, a Viking Village, pillory photos and more. Over 40 vendors took part in the artisan market.
The Sons of Fenrir and the Red Stags of Red Deer provided faire goers with the chance to try their sword fighting skillds against experienced knights.
The jousting was performed by the Society of Tilt and Lance Cavalry International (STALC Intl.)