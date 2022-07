L-R: Miss Rodeo Stavely Jasmine Dahl, Miss Strathmore Stampede Martina Holtkamp, Miss Rodeo Canada Jayden Calvert and Miss Ponoka Stampede Mackenzie Skeels. (Janaia Hutzal/For Ponoka News)

June 30 was Kids Day at the Ponoka Stampede. (Janaia Hutzal/ For Ponoka News)

Chuckwagon action June 30. (Janaia Hutzal/For Ponoka News)

Aaoron Goodvin performed at the Ponoka Stampede June 30. (Janaia Hutzal/For Ponoka News)

The Reklaws hit the Ponoka Stampede stage July 1. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

(Janaia Hutzal/For Ponoka News)

(Janaia Hutzal/For Ponoka News)

Colter Wall performs June 29. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

The Ponoka Stampede Parade was held June 30. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media)

Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alta. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media)

Lonnie West of Cadogan rides for 93.25 points aboard Hard Not to Get during the Ponoka Stampede Showdown finals. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media)

Rookie barrel racer Bayleigh Choate of Fort Worth, Texas, won the barrel racing event with a time of 17.37 during the Ponoka Stampede Showdown. (Kevin Sabo/Black Press News Media)