Ponoka Stampede Western Art and Gift Show to showcase stunning local talent

Patrick Landes art. Tom Cat metal art. Erin Currie painting. (Photos submitted) Kari Scroll saw art. Wonderland Jewelry.

In conjunction with the Stampede, the “Visions of the West” Western Art and Gift Show will be held for four days at the Ponoka Arena Complex, located across the highway from the Stampede Grandstand.

Embracing all aspects of the western Canadian experience, the Ponoka Stampede truly has something for everyone and that includes western-themed giftware, art, jewelry, woodwork, home decor and more.

Admission to the art and gift show, which is featuring over 60 exhibitors, is free of charge.

Dates and times are:

– Thursday, June 30, 1 to 6 p.m.

– Friday, July 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More Ponoka Stampede coverage