Slew of arrests, ‘considerable’ drugs and guns seized in central Alberta operation

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU) has removed a significant amount of drugs and guns from the rural streets of central Alberta thanks to the efforts of a 30-day project dubbed “Project K CAD CDSA.”

The project, which involved strategic traffic stops and operations in Wetaskiwin, Ponoka, Blackfalds, Leduc, Breton, Devon and Beaumont, ran from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20.

The seven-person CAD CRU was joined by eight members of various area detachments who were seconded for the duration of the project, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services and the Drug Undercover Street Team.

Seven different residences were subject to search warrants resulting in a substantial amount of seized contraband and street drugs and 24 arrests were made, according to the Nov. 25 news release.

The contraband seized included 10 guns (three of which were prohibited), over 500 grams of methamphetamine, 130 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of heroin, cannabis/cocaine/hashish/psilocybin, 30 cartons of tobacco, a stolen UTV and utility trailer and $7,887 in cash.

The following people were arrested and are facing a combined total of 235 criminal code and drug related charges:

– Randy Fletcher (29) of Devon

– Casey Garrett (22) – of Leduc County

– Candace Hancock (42) – of Devon

– Tyler Pluim (30) – of Wetaskiwin

– Melissa Yellowbird (47) – of Mameo Beach

– Madison Mackay (31) – of Wetaskiwin

– Jessica Macleod (29) – of Leduc

– Benjamin Sawin (40) – of Leduc

– Victoria Spears (29) – of Leduc

– Scott Tetreault (24) – of Leduc

– Jesse Cole (35) – of Wetaskiwin

– Maurice Cole (62) of Wetaskiwin

– Jennifer Mantai (33) – of Wetaskiwin

– Beryle Pledge (65) – of Wetaskiwin

– Crystal Blanchard (35) – of Ponoka

– Lauren Curtis (41) – of Ponoka

– Clinton Hosler (56) – of Wetaskiwin

– Spencer Halstead (19) – of Beaumont

– Faith Van Ry (20) – of Edmonton

– Male (32) – of Wetaskiwin

– Male (57) – of Millet

– Robert Kay (34) – of Wetaskiwin

– Summer Saddleback (23) – of Wetaskiwin

A 16-year-old from Ponoka who cannot be named was also arrested. Charges against two others have not yet been formally sworn so their names are not being released at this time.

A total of eight arrest warrants were executed.

“Behind the scenes, intelligence gathering (including Crime Stoppers tips) was the initial momentum that led to continued investigative techniques including surveillance, undercover operations and the execution of several search warrants,” stated the release.

“This project was all about flushing out the repeat offenders who try to hide in small towns and cause havoc in those towns,” said Cpl. Will Hiscock, the NCO in charge of the CAD CRU.

“We’re actively out there to get guns and drugs off the street. These criminals may come back to the rural areas, but so will we.”

