Slew of arrests, ‘considerable’ drugs and guns seized in central Alberta operation

(RCMP photos)(RCMP photos)
(RCMP photos)
(RCMP photo)
(RCMP photo)

The Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CAD CRU) has removed a significant amount of drugs and guns from the rural streets of central Alberta thanks to the efforts of a 30-day project dubbed “Project K CAD CDSA.”

The project, which involved strategic traffic stops and operations in Wetaskiwin, Ponoka, Blackfalds, Leduc, Breton, Devon and Beaumont, ran from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20.

The seven-person CAD CRU was joined by eight members of various area detachments who were seconded for the duration of the project, as well as RCMP Police Dog Services and the Drug Undercover Street Team.

Seven different residences were subject to search warrants resulting in a substantial amount of seized contraband and street drugs and 24 arrests were made, according to the Nov. 25 news release.

The contraband seized included 10 guns (three of which were prohibited), over 500 grams of methamphetamine, 130 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of heroin, cannabis/cocaine/hashish/psilocybin, 30 cartons of tobacco, a stolen UTV and utility trailer and $7,887 in cash.

The following people were arrested and are facing a combined total of 235 criminal code and drug related charges:

– Randy Fletcher (29) of Devon

– Casey Garrett (22) – of Leduc County

– Candace Hancock (42) – of Devon

– Tyler Pluim (30) – of Wetaskiwin

– Melissa Yellowbird (47) – of Mameo Beach

– Madison Mackay (31) – of Wetaskiwin

– Jessica Macleod (29) – of Leduc

– Benjamin Sawin (40) – of Leduc

– Victoria Spears (29) – of Leduc

– Scott Tetreault (24) – of Leduc

– Jesse Cole (35) – of Wetaskiwin

– Maurice Cole (62) of Wetaskiwin

– Jennifer Mantai (33) – of Wetaskiwin

– Beryle Pledge (65) – of Wetaskiwin

– Crystal Blanchard (35) – of Ponoka

– Lauren Curtis (41) – of Ponoka

– Clinton Hosler (56) – of Wetaskiwin

– Spencer Halstead (19) – of Beaumont

– Faith Van Ry (20) – of Edmonton

– Male (32) – of Wetaskiwin

– Male (57) – of Millet

– Robert Kay (34) – of Wetaskiwin

– Summer Saddleback (23) – of Wetaskiwin

READ MORE: Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant: Large police presence in Millet

A 16-year-old from Ponoka who cannot be named was also arrested. Charges against two others have not yet been formally sworn so their names are not being released at this time.

A total of eight arrest warrants were executed.

“Behind the scenes, intelligence gathering (including Crime Stoppers tips) was the initial momentum that led to continued investigative techniques including surveillance, undercover operations and the execution of several search warrants,” stated the release.

“This project was all about flushing out the repeat offenders who try to hide in small towns and cause havoc in those towns,” said Cpl. Will Hiscock, the NCO in charge of the CAD CRU.

“We’re actively out there to get guns and drugs off the street. These criminals may come back to the rural areas, but so will we.”

www.facebook.com

Central Alberta CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said the 500 deaths from COVID-19 in the province are a tragic milestone. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta hits ‘tragic milestone’ with more COVID-19 deaths

Province up to 500 COVID-19 deaths, adds 1,265 cases

Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake Grade 2 students in Holiday Healing Campaign

Students in Nicole Eleniak’s class worked to share love and joy with other children this holiday

File photo by Red Deer Advocate
Programs, events and team activities cancelled at Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre

The new changes at the NexSource Centre are temporary and are a response the Provincial mandates

Alberta premier Jason Kenney declared a public health state of emergency Tuesday and sweeping new measures as COVID-19 cases in the province continue to rise. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Kenney declares state of public health emergency as COVID-19 cases rise

High schools shift to online learning, businesses face new restrictions

The tree decorated in red decorations is called the Buffalo Plaid Cottage Tree. Papple says this tree has more of a "taditional, cottage-y feel." (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake resident auctioning decorated Christmas trees to help local charities

Shauntel Papple is auctioning two fully decorated trees to benefit AACS and Youth Unlimited

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at B.C. campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

(RCMP photos)
Slew of arrests, ‘considerable’ drugs and guns seized in central Alberta operation

RCMP make 24 arrests in central Alberta drug bust

A pedestrian wears masks while out walking in front of the Alberta Legislature as the COVID-19 numbers spike in Edmonton on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Doctor says Alberta restrictions not enough to reduceCOVID-19 strain on hospitals

Mithani notes people are still allowed to gather indoors at large places of worship and in bars,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
VIDEO: How do the leading COVID vaccines differ? And what does that mean for Canada?

All three of the drug companies are incorporating novel techniques in developing their vaccines

Ilaria Rubino is shown in this undated handout image at University of Alberta. Alberta researcher Rubino has developed technology allowing mostly salt to kill pathogens in COVID-19 droplets as they land on a mask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Alberta
Alberta researcher gets award for COVID-19 mask innovation

The salt-coated mask is expected to be available commercially next year after regulatory approval.

Russ and Luanne Carl are sharing about their experiences of fighting COVID-19 this past summer. (Photo submitted)
Stettler couple opens up about COVID-19 battle

Luanne and Russ Carl urge others to bolster personal safety measures amidst ongoing pandemic

This 2019 photo provided by The ALS Association shows Pat Quinn. Quinn, a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 37. (Scott Kauffman/The ALS Association via AP)
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

Pat Quinn was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2013

Most Read