Three exciting acts on the big stage at this year’s Ponoka Stampede

Aaron Goodvin. (Warner Music Canada) The Reklaws. (Photo by Austin Chaffe/Starseed Entertainment) Garrett Gregory. (Michelle Spice Photography) Colter Wall. (Photo by Robert Stillwell)

This year’s entertainment acts are sure to bring Stampede goers to their feet, a it’s the first time back after a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this year the party is on with three exciting country acts.

Colter Wall

The first entertainer to hit the stage on June 29 is western Canadian songwriter Colter Wall. From Saskatchewan, Wall is on his third album titled Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, which was recorded in the heart of Texas at Yellow Dog Studios.

Unlike his other albums, Wall produced this particular item, which pays tribute to western life, on his own. The album’s title track Western Swing & Waltzes was first heard on his Austin City Limits performance. Also included on his most recent album is the song Cowpoke, a Stan Jones cover that’s gained increasing popularity among Wall’s fans. His music can also be heard on the hit show Yellowstone.

In a recent statement about the album, Wall said, “These songs are punchier than I am.” Besides writing songs pertaining to the western lifestyle, Wall is no stranger to it himself. He also lends his own hand to life on the ranch.

Aaron Goodvin

Well-known country singer Aaron Goodvin will be performing June 30 and concert goers are sure to know the words to some of his country tunes, like the popular number one hit You Are.

Goodvin has become one of the most talked about names on the Canadian country music scene, with popular songs including the emotional ballad Bars & Churches and top-10 singles, including Lonely Drum, which landed as a platinum monster hit. And it doesn’t stop there. The Alberta-bred singer also has a collection of four CCMA award nominations under his belt, which includes a win for the title of 2018 CCMA Songwriter of the Year.

With a busy summer of Canadian tour dates, Goodvin has sure kept the ball rolling on more successful country tunes, including his current EP Lucky Stars.

On his website, Goodvin said Lucky Stars contains, “the best stuff I have come up with since … ever. I write a lot of songs. A lot of songs. And these are my best seven.”

And it’s already a success, with Goodvin’s second career number one Boy Like Me included in the tracks.

The Reklaws

Taking the stage Canada Day is The Reklaws, a sibling duo from rural Ontario. Jenna and Stuart Walker have seen quite the success after signing their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017.

Long Live the Night, their second single, kicked off a domino effect of success for 2018. That single became the most streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists released in 2018 and 2019. It was also selected as the theme song for the national broadcast of the CFL’s Thursday Night Football for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Their skyrocketing success didn’t stop there. Some of their many accomplishments include their number one at Canadian Country Radio, a Spotify appearance, a live performance at the 106th CFL Grey Cup and their first Juno nomination, among other accolades.

This year the pair landed two JUNO Awards nominations for Group or Duo of the Year and Country Album of the Year.

Garrett Gregory

Born in Hanna, Alta., country singer Garrett Gregory grew up singing in bands and competitions across Canada since he was just eight years old.

Gregory writes his own music and performs cover songs of all genres including Merle Haggard, Eric Church, The Rolling Stones and more.

He has performed in a wide array of events including the Williams Lake Stampede, the ACMA kickoff party, festivals, fundraisers and more.

His single Hot With Her Hair Down, which was released on his EP with the band Chillbilly, got ranked in the top five indie downloads on DMDS, which played on hundreds of stations.

Gregory is currently working on his debut album called Woke Love, which he hopes to release throughout this year.

