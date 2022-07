The Reklaws rocked the Ponoka Stampede stage on July 1 to an enthusiastic crowd. Following the concert, there were Canada Day fireworks sponsored by the Stampede and the Town of Ponoka. (Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

The Reklaws

Taking the stage Canada Day is The Reklaws, a sibling duo from rural Ontario. Jenna and Stuart Walker have seen quite the success after signing their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017.

Long Live the Night, their second single, kicked off a domino effect of success for 2018. That single became the most streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists released in 2018 and 2019. It was also selected as the theme song for the national broadcast of the CFL’s Thursday Night Football for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Their skyrocketing success didn’t stop there. Some of their many accomplishments include their number one at Canadian Country Radio, a Spotify appearance, a live performance at the 106th CFL Grey Cup and their first Juno nomination, among other accolades.

This year the pair landed two JUNO Awards nominations for Group or Duo of the Year and Country Album of the Year.

Fireworks

The Town of Ponoka partnered with the Ponoka Stampede Association to host a Canada Day fireworks display on July 1.

Ponoka Stampede