Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: Can the Seahawks contend with Geno Smith at QB?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 9

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 9 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes a look at the Seattle Seahawks, coming off a drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens; the debate on artificial turf versus real grass; and a rocket scientist who doubles as a quarterback.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

