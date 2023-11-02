Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley and VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: Canucks look to maintain hot start to 2023-24 season

NHL UPDATE: McKinley, Wolf take a twirl around the league 10 games in

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Many teams have reached the 10-game mark in the 2023-24 NHL season. Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf to discuss a solid start for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far, neck protection and, as always, the much-beloved Buffalo Sabres update.

