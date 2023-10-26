PODCAST: Seahawks, MVP candidates, CFL playoffs and Taylor Swift

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders share insights after Week 7

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts after Week 7 of the 2023 season.

Discussion includes the playoff prospects for the Seattle Seahawks, potential MVP candidates, the end of a long win streak for Brock Purdy, the latest on superfan Taylor Swift and a look ahead to the CFL’s Western Final.

