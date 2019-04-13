Alberta Party leader would build hospitals, shorten wait times, improve service

Stephen Mandel says a government led by him would build hospitals, shorten wait times

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel says a government led by him would build hospitals, shorten wait times and provide predictable funding for public health care.

Mandel says his government would go ahead with new facilities in Edmonton and Grande Prairie, an expansion at the Red Deer Hospital and finish construction of the new Calgary Cancer Centre.

More non-acute care beds outside hospitals, improved home care options and new care clinics to take the load off emergency rooms would all be part of the Alberta Party plan.

The leader says his government would review all existing health infrastructure, and develop a long-term plan to address what he calls underfunded maintenance and a need to modernize.

Mandel, who was health minister under the last Progressive Conservative government, is running in Tuesday’s election for the first time as Alberta Party leader.

He says the province’s health care is already there for people when they need it most, but that comes with a cost to government.

“Health care is a huge cost, and important, as we have an aging and increasingly complex society,” Mandel said in a release Friday.

“We need to plan and be strategic now, so that every dollar we put into the system goes where it’s needed, helping Albertans get better, stay healthy and have quality of life.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
We will turn off the taps: Kenney
Next story
RCMP search business owned by Calgary United Conservative candidate Peter Singh

Just Posted

Bozo eruptions: Will gaffes on social issues affect Alberta election results?

The economy will be top of mind for many Alberta voters

Central Alberta man found guilty in crash that killed 2 people, hurt 2 others

Ashleigh Smith, who was 16, and 18-year-old John Dolliver were killed and two other teens were injured

Sylvan Lake Yettis eye league championship ahead of season start

The first game for the Yettis is April 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Hasn’t campaigned with federal leader: NDP’s Notley says her focus on Alberta

Notley was asked about a rally with Andrew Scheer Jason Kenney

Alberta Party leader would build hospitals, shorten wait times, improve service

Stephen Mandel says a government led by him would build hospitals, shorten wait times

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

RCMP search business owned by Calgary United Conservative candidate Peter Singh

Mounties seized a computer hard drive, other electronic devices and a suitcase

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Goodale says report on terror threats ‘maligned’ certain communities

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

Lacombe Generals march to third straight Allan Cup Final

3-1 win over Rosetown sets up finals match with the Innisfail Eagles

Innisfail Eagles claw out win over Stoney Creek Generals in Allan Cup semis

3-2 win sets up all-ACHW final on Saturday

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Most Read