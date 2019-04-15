Alberta’s Notley talks pipelines, energy on last day of election campaign

Noteley toured a pipe fabrication yard in Calgary, a key battleground in Tuesday’s election

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley visits an oil and gas pipe fabrication plant in Calgary, Alta., Monday, April 15, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s NDP leader spent the final day of the provincial election campaign casting herself as the best person to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion past the finish line.

Rachel Notley donned a hard hat and work boots as she toured a pipe fabrication yard in Calgary, a key battleground in Tuesday’s election.

READ MORE: Notley hopes for momentum shift as provincial election campaign winds down

She says she’s expecting a federal green light next month for the stalled Trans Mountain expansion, which would move oilsands crude to the west coast for export.

Notley says through patience and determination her government has built a national consensus on the need for pipelines — including in British Columbia.

Her chief opponent, United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, has spent the campaign criticizing Notley for what he says is her dithering on pipelines and collaborating with Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on energy and climate policy.

Notley says Kenney’s plan to aggressively go after pipeline critics and file legal battles if he becomes premier would put Trans Mountain at risk.

“I will win the pipeline fight, not by shouting at our fellow Canadians, but by continuing to build support,” she said.

The Canadian Press

