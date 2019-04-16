Candidate platforms available at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

The Library has a display full of candidate information and platforms for the undecided voters

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has a display to set up to encourage residents to vote. This is particularly handy for residents in the riding who are still sitting on the fence with only hours until the polls close.

According to Maddie Anderson, marketing coordinator at the library, they have created a display that includes candidates and their platforms as well as voting information.

She says the purpose is to simply educate and inform without any bias or pressure.

“We want to uphold the principles of intellectual freedom, and to provide a culture of enrichment,” Anderson said. “We really do exist to educate and inform and to provide that space.”

Anderson says the space provided by the library allows residents to “dig in and ask questions” about the election and the candidates.

The election display will make a return to the library in October for the federal election. Anderson hopes to begin set up earlier as the information on candidates and platforms are made available.

For those still on the fence for the 2019 Provincial Election, the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is open Tuesday until 8 p.m.

The polls will also be open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 16.