Devin Dreeshen says he is excited to serve Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for another four years

Dreeshen swept the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding with 74 per cent of the vote

It was no shock when Devin Dreeshen’s name was called as the next MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake Tuesday night after the polls closed.

Incumbent Dreeshen was the favoured candidate going into the election, and he maintained his momentum throughout the 28-day election.

He swept the opposition away and was declared the MLA for the riding early in the night. Around 9 p.m. he already had the majority of votes with only eight out of 86 polls accounted for.

Dreeshen said it was really exciting when the news broke a little more than an hour after the polls closed.

“It was just really exciting… It was great to see our positive vision and positive campaign that we have been promoting over the last 28 days, that it resonated with Albertans,” Dreeshen said at his party surrounded by family and well-wishers.

According to Dreeshen what really struck a chord with Albertans, and won the UCP a majority government was their platform of rebuilding the economy and getting pipelines built.

“They care about jobs, economy, pipelines, that is what we heard from [the voters], so it is great to see these results.”

He said Alberta residents wanted to see a change and were not happy with the direction the province was heading.

For Dreeshen, that is what helped him earn the votes of his constituents.

“Albertans wanted a change, they wanted something that was different. I think that we as United Conservatives offered that positive change and more economic focus…” Dreeshen said.

Next on his list of things to do is to take down signs. After that he says he will need to change his focus on how he works in Edmonton.

Up until the election, Dreeshen was an opposition MLA and sat as the Trade Critic in Legislature, now he will be working as a government MLA.

“Ultimately the first thing that we are going to do is the Carbon Tax Repeal Act, which is something that resonated very well across the riding,” he said.

Dreeshen is looking forward to another four years as the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA, after serving roughly eight months in the roll from the 2018 by-election.

In the next four years he says he will consult and speak with his constituents more about legislation going through in Edmonton.

Dreeshen will be joined by many fellow UCP members in Legislature as the party swept the rural ridings across Central Alberta and the province.

UCP Party Leader Jason Kenney was also elected in a landslide win over incumbent Rachel Notley.

At his victory party Kenney told a huge crowd that April 16 was a great day for the Province of Alberta.

“Today our great province has sent a message to Canada and the world that Alberta is open for business,” he told the crowd.

Kenney and the UCP won the province over on their platform of creating job, jobs and more jobs in the province through the re-energizing of the oil and gas sector.

He says he promises the people of Alberta that he will fight for them to get pipelines built and to take on any who may oppose Alberta’s oil and gas.

“On April 16 we start with Rachel Notley and in October we end with Justin Trudeau,” Kenney said at a rally just outside Sylvan Lake before the election.

The UCP also hit home for many voters with the promise to abolish Alberta’s carbon tax and to fight the federal government on instating their own.

They also promised to “turn off the taps” to British Columbia should they continue to impede the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Attention will now turn to the spring-summer session of Legislature where Kenney promised near sweeping changes as soon as he is sworn in.

-with files from Canadian Press

Previous story
NDP candidate for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake says election period was a learning curve
Next story
A look at Alberta’s elections since the province was created in 1905

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Leaders of Tomorrow awards get a new look

The Youth Sparks Awards will feature six award categories on May 31

Novice Sylvan Lake Buccaneers sail to home opener win

The novice Buccaneers played in a triple-header with the bantam and midget Buccaneers on April 12

Former Sylvan Lake resident receives humanitarian award

Humanitarian efforts see Sylvan Lake native recognized for long-term contributions

Comedy Night fundraiser returns to Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Optimist Club is hosting its annual Comedy Night on April 27 at the NexSource Centre

Alberta’s Notley talks pipelines, energy on last day of election campaign

Noteley toured a pipe fabrication yard in Calgary, a key battleground in Tuesday’s election

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a 5-year deadline to get the work done

COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Wetaskiwin RCMP say suspect tried to ram police vehicle

Wetaskiwin respond to a theft in progress and two males arrested

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Man says robocall impersonated Alberta Party leader and supported UCP

The Alberta Party is calling for the province’s election commissioner to investigate

Most Read