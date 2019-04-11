Five of the seven candidates running for election in the 2019 Provincial Election stopped by H.J. Cody on April 9 for a forum with questions asked by the high school students. Photo Submitted

Election candidates hold forum at Sylvan Lake high school

This forum allow students at the high school to become a part of the diplomatic process

Students at HJ Cody had the opportunity Tuesday to meet some of the candidates running for election in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding through a school-run candidate forum.

The following candidates were present to introduce themselves to students and talk a bit about their visions for Alberta’s future: Danielle Klooster – Alberta Party; Chad Miller – Freedom Conservative Party; Robyn O’Brien – Alberta NDP; Brian Vanderkley – Alberta Advantage Party; Ed Wychopen – Independent – Separatist

Lauren Thorsteinson and Devin Dreeshen were unable to attend the forum the mornign of April 9.

Approximately 150 students attended the forum along with several staff members. Students from the Social 30 and Social 9 classes submitted questions for the forum and prominent topics and questions were used, however not all were asked due to time limits.

The students asked questions that ranged topics and included education, pipelines, health care and combating extremism in Canada. Each candidate had one minute to answer each of the questions posed.

Candidates closed by imploring all students present to exercise their democratic rights, in this election if able, or in the future, and to remain interested and involved in politics.

Students were provided the opportunity to stay and have a meet and greet with candidates following the forum.

The candidates took the time to reach out to students and inviting them to ask more questions and have their voices heard.

The aim of the event was to help students realize the importance of their voice and be lifelong participants in Canada’s political system.

Erica Robertson, a Grade 9 student, said the event was interesting.

“I found it very interesting to listen to the varying ideas from the different candidates and learning more about each of their political platforms,” Robertson said.

Other students agreed it was interesting to take part in the forum and liked hearing the candidates’s beliefs.

Some of the Grade 12 students from H.J. Cody will be able to participate and vote in their first election on April 16.

