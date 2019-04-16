Here’s a list of Alberta premiers since the province was created in 1905

Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney will be the next premier of Alberta after leading his United Conservative Party to a majority in the provincial election on Tuesday.
Here is a list of previous premiers:
Rachel Notley, NDP, 2015-2019
Jim Prentice, Progressive Conservative, 2014-2015
Dave Hancock (interim), Progressive Conservative, 2014
Alison Redford, Progressive Conservative, 2011-2014
Ed Stelmach, Progressive Conservative, 2006-2011
Ralph Klein, Progressive Conservative, 1992-2006
Don Getty, Progressive Conservative, 1985-1992
Peter Lougheed, Progressive Conservative, 1971-1985
Harry Strom, Social Credit, 1968-1971
Ernest Manning, Social Credit, 1943-1968
William Aberhart, Social Credit, 1935-1943
Richard Reid, United Farmers, 1934-1935
John Brownlee, United Farmers, 1925-1934
Herbert Greenfield, United Farmers, 1921-1925
Charles Stewart, Liberal, 1917-1921
Arthur Sifton, Liberal, 1910-1917
Alexander Rutherford, Liberal, 1905-1910
The Canadian Press