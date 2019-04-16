Here’s a list of Alberta premiers since the province was created in 1905

Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney will be the next premier of Alberta after leading his United Conservative Party to a majority in the provincial election on Tuesday.

Here is a list of previous premiers:

Rachel Notley, NDP, 2015-2019

Jim Prentice, Progressive Conservative, 2014-2015

Dave Hancock (interim), Progressive Conservative, 2014

Alison Redford, Progressive Conservative, 2011-2014

Ed Stelmach, Progressive Conservative, 2006-2011

Ralph Klein, Progressive Conservative, 1992-2006

Don Getty, Progressive Conservative, 1985-1992

Peter Lougheed, Progressive Conservative, 1971-1985

Harry Strom, Social Credit, 1968-1971

Ernest Manning, Social Credit, 1943-1968

William Aberhart, Social Credit, 1935-1943

Richard Reid, United Farmers, 1934-1935

John Brownlee, United Farmers, 1925-1934

Herbert Greenfield, United Farmers, 1921-1925

Charles Stewart, Liberal, 1917-1921

Arthur Sifton, Liberal, 1910-1917

Alexander Rutherford, Liberal, 1905-1910

The Canadian Press