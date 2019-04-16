Innisfail-Sylvan Lake FCP candidate says he overcame hurdles during campaign

First time candidate Chad Miller says voting for himself was a “surreal moment”

Freedom Conservative Party candidate Chad Miller is optimistic coming into tonight’s election results.

Miller’s campaign kicked off just two weeks before the election, but says he thinks it went well overall.

“I did the best I could for what I had and the amount of money I had to put forward and sacrifice,” said Miller, adding his campaign relied on social media.

Miller said during his campaign he received “wrong party, wrong time” discouragement online.

“It was really frustrating to relay the message that people are voting for their MLA who’s going to represent them, not the party leader because you’re not going to be able to call up [the premier] personally, you’ll be calling your MLA,” explained Miller.

He said the issue was a “hard hurdle to try to overcome” but resonated it with being a relatable candidate for his supporters.

Coming down to election time Miller says it was a surreal moment to go and vote for himself.

“It was a great journey, it was very humbling to know that I would be able to represent some constituents in my riding and to know that I have supporters out there who said they voted for me,” Miller said.

The Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidate is hoping to have a chance and a shot as the polls close on Election Day, saying he will be “through the moon” to win a seat.

“I’m not expecting to win, but if I do it would be very rewarding in the fact that a lot of people took the time to give me a chance and not just for a party’s sake,” said Miller.

