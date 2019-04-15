Innisfail-Sylvan Lake preps for Alberta Election

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast in riding’s advance polls; Tuesday polls open 8 a.m.

In advance of Tuesday’s Alberta Provincial Election, Elections Alberta has released the advance polling numbers.

Over five days at 268 advance polling stations, 696,000 ballots were cast

Ballots cast by electors at locations outside their electoral divisions will be counted in the days following Election Day.

Those ballots cast outside their home riding will be be counted centrally starting on April 17 at 1 p.m., and continuing daily until complete. Approximately 223,000 ballots were cast by electors outside of their electoral divisions.

In the riding of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, 2,079 ballots were cast.

READ ALSO: Election candidates hold forum at Sylvan Lake high school

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidates gather to answer diverse questions at forum

Check online to make sure you’re registered to vote in upcoming provincial election

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 is Election Day. Voting locations will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Electors must vote at their assigned location on Election Day. Voters are reminded to bring their Where-to-Vote cards with them to the polls. If electors are not registered to vote, identification is required to validate their name and address.

Sylvan Lakers can cast their ballots at the NexSource Centre. A complete list of Election Day voting locations is available at www.elections.ab.ca.

For more information about the provincial general election visit www.elections.ab.ca, call toll free at 1-877-422-VOTE (8683) during normal office hours, join us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

The Sylvan Lake News will provide updates throughout the election.