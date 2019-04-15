Innisfail-Sylvan Lake preps for Alberta Election

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast in riding’s advance polls; Tuesday polls open 8 a.m.

In advance of Tuesday’s Alberta Provincial Election, Elections Alberta has released the advance polling numbers.

Over five days at 268 advance polling stations, 696,000 ballots were cast

Ballots cast by electors at locations outside their electoral divisions will be counted in the days following Election Day.

Those ballots cast outside their home riding will be be counted centrally starting on April 17 at 1 p.m., and continuing daily until complete. Approximately 223,000 ballots were cast by electors outside of their electoral divisions.

In the riding of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, 2,079 ballots were cast.

READ ALSO: Election candidates hold forum at Sylvan Lake high school

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake candidates gather to answer diverse questions at forum

Check online to make sure you’re registered to vote in upcoming provincial election

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 is Election Day. Voting locations will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Electors must vote at their assigned location on Election Day. Voters are reminded to bring their Where-to-Vote cards with them to the polls. If electors are not registered to vote, identification is required to validate their name and address.

Sylvan Lakers can cast their ballots at the NexSource Centre. A complete list of Election Day voting locations is available at www.elections.ab.ca.

For more information about the provincial general election visit www.elections.ab.ca, call toll free at 1-877-422-VOTE (8683) during normal office hours, join us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

The Sylvan Lake News will provide updates throughout the election.

Previous story
Alberta’s Notley talks pipelines, energy on last day of election campaign

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident receives humanitarian award

Humanitarian efforts see Sylvan Lake native recognized for long-term contributions

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake preps for Alberta Election

Nearly 3,000 votes were cast in riding’s advance polls; Tuesday polls open 8 a.m.

Comedy Night fundraiser returns to Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Optimist Club is hosting its annual Comedy Night on April 27 at the NexSource Centre

Alberta’s Notley talks pipelines, energy on last day of election campaign

Noteley toured a pipe fabrication yard in Calgary, a key battleground in Tuesday’s election

Town of Sylvan Lake defers dog access to lake decision to autumn

Council will wait to make a decision on the project until the vision for the lake area is completed

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Wetaskiwin RCMP say suspect tried to ram police vehicle

Wetaskiwin respond to a theft in progress and two males arrested

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Man says robocall impersonated Alberta Party leader and supported UCP

The Alberta Party is calling for the province’s election commissioner to investigate

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Lacombe Generals hoist Allan Cup after storybook 2019 tournament

5-2 win over the Innisfail Eagles gives Lacombe fourth Allan Cup

Most Read