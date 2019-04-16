NDP candidate for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake says election period was a learning curve

Robyn O’Brien says she felt her campaign went great and she learned a lot during the 28-day period

The polls have closed and the election has ended. The candidates are looking back on the 28 day campaign with new-found vision.

NDP Candidate Robyn O’Brien says she has a whole new respect for people who run for election and work as elected officials.

“It’s a lot of work, that’s something I don’t think anyone really realizes,” O’Brien said, adding she is grateful for all the work the volunteers in her and every party has put into the election.

O’Brien said she learned a lot during the election period, especially about the people in her constituency.

She said that through her campaign she came to better understand the struggles occurring in Central Alberta.

“Learning about some of the residents and the struggles they have gone through … People are hurting and they are out of work or laid off or going back to work in construction rather than oil,” O’Brien said.

“It was a learning curve.”

A highlight of the campaign for the candidate was attending a forum at Ecole H.J. Cody School. She said the student’s asked thoughtful and insightful questions, some of which surprised her.

“We expected the questions to be more focused on the economy and the pipeline but they surprised us by asking questions about the environment and mental health,” said O’Brien.

There would be some things she would do differently if she could go back to the start of the election period in March.

One of those things would be to get more sleep and make sure she was making healthy choices.

“I would also make sure that I prioritized getting a campaign manager… I would have spent more time managing and planning with my volunteer too.”

Win or lose this election, O’Brien says she plans to stay in Sylvan Lake and Central Alberta. She plan to extend her non-profit organization to Sylvan Lake, saying the area has a great arts scene that is under served.

She also said she would run for election again no matter what the number says at the end of the night.

“I would for sure run again. I’ve learned a lot and I really think I have a lot to give.”

The Sylvan Lake News contacted local candidates to share their thoughts on the 28-day campaign on Election Day.

