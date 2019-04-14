Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her team is feeling good on the ground and that the NDP is seeing a lot of volatility and movement among voter attitudes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Notley hopes for momentum shift as provincial election campaign winds down

Rachel Notley visited a Sikh temple in Calgary today before heading to Edmonton for a rally

Alberta’s NDP leader is hoping momentum moves toward her party in the waning days of what has been a nasty provincial election campaign.

Rachel Notley visited a Sikh temple in Calgary today before heading to Edmonton for a rally.

READ MORE: Hasn’t campaigned with federal leader: NDP’s Notley says her focus on Alberta

Tomorrow she’ll be back in Calgary — a key battleground ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Notley says her team is feeling good on the ground and that the NDP is seeing a lot of volatility and movement among voter attitudes.

She once again took aim at Jason Kenney’s plans to aggressively go after pipeline critics and immediately proclaim a law that would block energy shipments to British Columbia.

Notley accused the United Conservative leader of political grandstanding and says his plans threaten to alienate the very people Alberta needs to have on-side to ensure its energy gets to market.

“He’s declaring a war in order to further national political objectives, but Alberta may well be the casualty in that,” she said Sunday.

“I don’t think that he’s prepared to stand up for Albertans. He’s just grandstanding.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bozo eruptions: Will gaffes on social issues affect Alberta election results?

Just Posted

Notley hopes for momentum shift as provincial election campaign winds down

Rachel Notley visited a Sikh temple in Calgary today before heading to Edmonton for a rally

Albertans at the polls: Ten constituencies to watch in the provincial election

Election day is April 16

Bozo eruptions: Will gaffes on social issues affect Alberta election results?

The economy will be top of mind for many Alberta voters

Central Alberta man found guilty in crash that killed 2 people, hurt 2 others

Ashleigh Smith, who was 16, and 18-year-old John Dolliver were killed and two other teens were injured

Sylvan Lake Yettis eye league championship ahead of season start

The first game for the Yettis is April 24 at 8:30 p.m.

Man lights cars on fire along Edmonton street, tackled by Good Samaritan in Hawaiian shirt

The shocking incident happened along Edmonton’s popular Whyte Avenue

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Lacombe Generals hoist Allan Cup after storybook 2019 tournament

5-2 win over the Innisfail Eagles gives Lacombe fourth Allan Cup

Trudeau celebrates Vaisakhi in B.C. after feds remove ‘Sikh extremism’ from terrorism report

Report drew ire from Canada’s Sikh community for talking about Sikh extremism as a top threat

RCMP search business owned by Calgary United Conservative candidate Peter Singh

Mounties seized a computer hard drive, other electronic devices and a suitcase

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Lacombe Generals march to third straight Allan Cup Final

3-1 win over Rosetown sets up finals match with the Innisfail Eagles

Innisfail Eagles claw out win over Stoney Creek Generals in Allan Cup semis

3-2 win sets up all-ACHW final on Saturday

Most Read