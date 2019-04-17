United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney address supporters Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Kenney and his United Conservatives channelled the angst of an angry electorate to soar to a majority government in Alberta’s election Tuesday and relegate Rachel Notley’s NDP to the history books as a one-and-done government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Oil and gas sector applauds Kenney government as pipelines remain in limbo

UCP faces ‘formidable task’ to allow sector in Western Canada to thrive again

Alberta’s oilpatch is celebrating the election of a pro-business government, despite analyst observations that premier-designate Jason Kenney may not be able to do much about getting new oil export pipelines built.

“To many of our fellow oil and gas workers who are out of work, underemployed, or otherwise without hope, it feels like spring has returned to Alberta,” said Mark Scholz, CEO of the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

However, he acknowledged in a statement that the United Conservative Party faces a “formidable task” to create the conditions that will allow the oil and gas sector in Western Canada to thrive again after years of difficult times.

The election results are a “positive development” for the oil and gas sector, analysts at Desjardins Energy Research said in a report, but they warned the province’s difficulty in moving oil to market will remain a major thorn in the side of the new government.

“The reality is that the federal government still holds most of the key regulatory cards for future approval of interprovincial projects as well as a direct ownership stake in Trans Mountain, which highlights the greater importance of the federal ballot in October,” they noted.

Ottawa is expected to wrap up court-ordered consultations with First Nations groups by next month, allowing it to make a final decision on the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline project it bought last fall.

Meanwhile, permitting issues in the U.S. have delayed Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement pipeline project until the middle of 2020 and TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline project is in limbo thanks to a U.S. court decision.

In the wake of the UCP’s victory in the Alberta election over Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government, the head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers called for the federal election this fall to also be fought on economic issues.

“I think that the results last night strengthen the hand of those that want a strong economy,” said CAPP CEO Tim McMillan on a conference call on Wednesday.

“Clearly Albertans were calling for it, we see increasingly that Canadians are putting the economy first as we’re coming into an election in the fall and that momentum across Canada for major projects — not just energy, but all major projects — I think, is important.”

McMillan was in Toronto where his organization was hosting its annual two-day investment conference.

He said the biggest issue he’s hearing about from executives, investors and lenders is the need for more pipelines to provide market access for Western Canada’s growing crude oil production.

UCP leader Jason Kenney campaigned on promises to make regulatory, economic and fiscal policy reforms, including a vow to cut the corporate tax rate to eight per cent from 12 per cent, eliminate the provincial carbon tax on consumers, cancel an NDP plan to lease hundreds of railcars to move oil and complete a review of the Alberta Energy Regulator to improve efficiency.

In comments emailed from the sidelines of the CAPP conference, CEO Grant Fagerheim of Calgary-based Whitecap Resources Inc. said he supports all of Kenney’s major promises, including his pledge to spend up to $30 million to combat misleading news reports about the industry, and to create a war room to examine foreign-funded anti-oil campaigns.

“These are all exceptional initiatives that will assist in bringing back a more stable investment environment in Alberta and Canadian energy and bring back foreign and Canadian investment in energy — and job opportunities for Albertans,” he said.

Gary Mar, CEO of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, said in a statement that he welcomes Kenney’s vow to restore Alberta competitiveness.

“The platform of the UCP precisely reflects the needs of the tens of thousands of service sector companies and workers that PSAC represents that have been devastated by the flight of capital from the oil and gas industry,” he said.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘The NDP is here to stay:’ Outgoing Alberta government to serve as Opposition

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Leaders of Tomorrow awards get a new look

The Youth Sparks Awards will feature six award categories on May 31

Novice Sylvan Lake Buccaneers sail to home opener win

The novice Buccaneers played in a triple-header with the bantam and midget Buccaneers on April 12

Former Sylvan Lake resident receives humanitarian award

Humanitarian efforts see Sylvan Lake native recognized for long-term contributions

Comedy Night fundraiser returns to Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Optimist Club is hosting its annual Comedy Night on April 27 at the NexSource Centre

Alberta’s Notley talks pipelines, energy on last day of election campaign

Noteley toured a pipe fabrication yard in Calgary, a key battleground in Tuesday’s election

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a 5-year deadline to get the work done

COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Wetaskiwin RCMP say suspect tried to ram police vehicle

Wetaskiwin respond to a theft in progress and two males arrested

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

Most Read