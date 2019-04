Devin Dreeshen of the United Conservatives has been elected to represent Innisfail-Sylvan Lake.

He took an early lead: Just before 9 p.m., he had 640 votes with eight out of the 86 polls having submitted their results.

Next in line was NDP candidate Robyn O’Brien with 120 votes.

