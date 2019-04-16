Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Polls close across Central Alberta, now starts the waiting game

The polls in the provincial election closed at 8 p.m. when the counting began

The polls have closed on another Provincial Election.

As of 8 p.m. the voting period has ended and now the province is waiting to hear the outcome.

Scrutineers are counting the ballots, from the advanced polls and Election Day, by hand at each polling station. The ballots cast outside of one’s home riding during the advanced polls will be collected and counted centrally beginning at 1 p.m. on April 17.

The voting stations in Sylvan Lake and Eckville were steady from morning right through to the strike of 8 p.m. While busy, there usually wasn’t too long of a wait before electors marked off their vote.

There was some confusion reported by clerks when it came to the voter cards. Some residents were concerned they were unable to vote due to only one card being sent to a home where there were multiple eligible voters.

The volunteer clerks at the polls said this was easily and quickly straightened out.

Keep checking back throughout the night on our website and social media pages for updates on the counts.

